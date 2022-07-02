Trolley memories sought at Myersville Library
Area residents wanting to share memories or stories about the local trolley system are invited to an open-mic trolley discussion that will take place at 1 p.m July 16 inside of old trolley car No. 150 at the Myersville Community Library.
Volunteers from the Hagerstown & Frederick Railway Historical Society, which seeks individuals who remember the trolleys in Frederick or Washington counties or who were told stories about those trolleys, will be on hand to guide the discussion and document memories of those in attendance for future generations.
A variety of local trolley films will also be screened in the library’s meeting room, and a collection of original trolley artifacts will be on display.
