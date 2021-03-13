Dairy organization announces farm beautification award program
The Maryland Dairy Industry Association will again honor farms across the state as part of a statewide dairy farm beautification program. This is the 13th year for the Maryland Dairy of Distinction program. So far, 41 dairy farms received the honor. This award gives recognition to dairy producers for maintaining well-kept farmsteads. Farms nominated for the Dairy of Distinction Award will be judged during spring and summer. Winning farms will receive a sign for display on their operations at a statewide dairy event, if possible. All Maryland dairy producers are invited to submit an application for the award. To obtain an application, contact Laurie Savage at secretary@marylanddairyindustry.org or Leslie Hart at 301-573-7039 or lhart@washco-md.net. Applications are due by April 15 to Leslie Hart, 100 W. Washington St., Suite 1401, Hagerstown, MD 21740, or fax 240-313-2281.
Register for "This Race is for the Birds!"
The Potomac Valley Audubon Society will hold its 21st annual "This Race is For the Birds!" events both virtually and in-person in April. In-person 5K and 10K run/walk options will be available on the trails at Broomgrass Farm, near Gerrardstown, W.Va. on April 17. Pre-registration is required and starts times will be staggered between 9 a.m. and noon. Participants ages 11 and older can run, walk, bike or any other method between April 9-17 at the location of their choice. The kids' fun run, ages 10 and younger, will be virtual only. Virtual racers email results to race4birds@potomacaudubon.org. Registration fee is $30 through March 14; an increase thereafter. The kids' fun run is $15. Proceeds benefit the PVAS programs and preserves. Register at www.potomacaudubon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.