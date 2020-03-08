South Mountain Crocheters to meet
The South Mountain Crocheters, a chapter of CGOA, meets on the second and last Tuesday monthly, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1305 N. Market St., Frederick. Enter from the alley into the back parking area. The next regular meeting is this Tuesday, from 6 to 8 pm. Bring your WIPS to work on and completed projects to share. For more information, visit the Facebook page: South Mountain Crocheters. All are welcome. The group follows Frederick County Public Schools closings for inclement weather.
Knitting group meets in Frederick
Chix with Stix will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Common Market, 5728 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick. Call 301-694-2328.
League of Women Voters sponsors voter services events
The League of Women Voters of Frederick County has planned multiple events to provide citizens with information about voting and the candidates who are running in the April 28 primary election. “Why Vote” presentations will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick; 6:30 p.m. March 19 at the Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont; and March 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Homewood Retirement Community, Frederick. A Board of Education candidate forum will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 21 at the Thurmont Library. Voter registration will take place 3 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick Library. A candidate forum for the 6th District will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 28 at All Saints Church, Frederick. Voter registration and other district candidate forums are scheduled for April. For more information, email infor@fredericklwvmd.org.
Archeological Society to meet at C. Burr Artz LibraryDavid T. Gilbert. a charter member and current board member of the Harpers Ferry Park Association, will present a program on Viriginius Island, a former 19th century industrial site located along the banks of the Shenandoah River in present-day Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The program will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Community Room of C. Burr Artz Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, including the many events state-wide related to Archeology Month in April in Maryland, visit the Society’s web page at www.digfrederick.com or call 301-378-0212. If Frederick County schools are closed or close early because of inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled.
Genetic genealogy topic of class
At 7 p.m. Thursday the Frederick Family History Center will hold its monthly genealogy class at 199 North Place, Frederick. The lecture presented by Mike Turner, assistant professor of biochemistry, Mount St. Mary’s University, will focus on how DNA tests are used to trace family ancestry and to confirm genetic evidence for family relationships. Learn what DNA test options are available. For more information, call 240-818-1937.
RSVP to attend NARFE meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Frederick Chapter 409 will hold its monthly meeting March 20 at the American Legion, 1450 Taney Ave., Frederick. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and program at 1 p.m. The program will be “Creating a Pollinator Habitat” presented by David Campbell, University of Maryland Extension Service. Reservations are required by March 13. Send a check for $16 per person to NARFE Chapter 409, P.O. Box 1716, Frederick, MD 21702. Call 301-694-8003 for membership. For luncheon information call 301-831-6285.
Workshop for historical interpreters at museum
Museum volunteers and living historians will present a number of topics related to the history of Civil War medicine in a one-day symposium 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 E. Patrick St., Frederick. This symposium is designed for students of the American Civil War and for those working or volunteering at historical sites and organizations. Topics will include medical treatment of soldiers, wheelchairs throughout the years, food preservation and the George Spangler Farm hospitals. The cost is $60 per person for the general public; $50 for museum members. To register, visit www.civilwarmed.org or email john.lustre@civilwarmed.org.
Diaper distribution event
Beginning at noon on Saturday, until 3 p.m. or while supplies last, the Frederick Church of the Nazarene will have a diaper giveaway at the pavilion of Amber Meadows Park, at the intersection of Amber Drive and Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Donations of diapers will be accepted until the day of the event at the Church of the Nazarene, 7899 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. For more information, visit www.frederickfirstnazarene.org.
Frederick County Genealogical Society to meet at Homewood
The March meeting of the Frederick County Genealogical Society will be 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Homewood at Crumland Farms at the Lodge at Willow Pond, 500 Pearson Circle, Frederick. Anita Hoffman, archivist with Heritage Frederick, will discuss the Margaret Myers Collection, a local genealogist who collected the largest known genealogical collection related to Frederick County. Hoffman processed the documents and will share the materials that will be available for research. Admission is free. For more information, visit https://frecogs.org.
Pollinator-friendly garden workshop planned
The University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Master Gardeners will host a free seminar on creating a pollinator friendly garden from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at the UME Office, 330 Montevue Lane, Frederick. Learn how to create a pollinator friendly habitat and how to get your yard certified as a Pollinator Friendly Garden. Best practices include growing plants that provide food and reducing or eliminating the use of pesticides and herbicides to control weeds and garden pests. Register at bit.ly/FCMG-Pollinator-032120, or call Erin Kline at 301-600-1595. Doors open 30 minutes prior to start times. Walk-ins are welcome if there is room.
