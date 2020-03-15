(Editor’s note: It is recommended that you check with the sponsoring organization to confirm the event has not been canceled.)
Mount Airy Hall of Fame induction ceremony March 17
The Historical Society of Mount Airy will hold its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner Tuesday at the American Legion, 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy. The inductees are Phillip R. Dorsey, Sandy Cullison deWitt Dutterer, Evaleen V. Norwood Moxely Lion, Ruth A. Dorsey Schmidt and Lawrence “Larry” Valett. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at Blossom & Basket Boutique, 3 N. Main St., Mount Airy. The social hour begins at 5 p.m., buffet dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony.
League of Women Voters sponsor voter services events
The League of Women Voters of Frederick County will host a “Why Vote” presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday the LWVFC will host a Board of Education candidate forum at the Thurmont Library. For more information on these and other events, email info@frederick.lwvmd.org.
FCPS to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
Frederick County Public Schools will celebrate World Down Syndrome Day by encouraging the public to show their support by wearing fun socks on Friday and to share observances on social media using the hashtags #WDSDatFCPS and #LotsOfSocks. The school system has partnered with Families Reaching, Influencing, Educating and Networking for Down Syndrome (F.R.I.E.N.D.S.) to create posters representing FCPS students with Down Syndrome that will be distributed to schools.
FCPS to celebrate Brain Awareness Week
Frederick County Public Schools will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Brain Awareness Week Monday through Sunday. This observance is a global campaign to foster public support for brain science. FCPS is the only Maryland school district designated as a Brain Awareness Week partner. Schools will share information with students, staff and the community through lessons about the brain, morning announcements, fun facts, trivia contests, displays and events. FCPS will use the hashtag #FCPSBAW to share information via Twitter and social media. In addition, Frederick County Public Libraries will host events. For more information, visit https://brainawareness.org and www.fcpl.org/brain.
Bill Moran knives topic of historical society talk
The Middletown Valley Historical Society will welcome Robert Wilson, president of the William F. Moran Jr. Museum and Foundation Inc. He will speak about Bill Moran’s life and legacy at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Christ Reformed Church chapel, 12 S. Church St., Middletown. Moran is internationally known for his knives. He was a Frederick native. For more information, contact Devra Boesch at 301-371-6410 or fboesch@erols.com.
How to plan, plant a spring garden workshop
The University of Maryland Extension Frederick County Master Gardeners will present a free seminar 10 a.m. to noon March 28 on planting the spring family garden. Learn about seeds and transplants, planting techniques, planting for pollinators, and basic IPM (integrated pest management). Register online at bit.ly/FCMG-Spring-032820, or call Erin Kline at 301-600-1595. Doors open 30 minutes prior to start times. Walk-ins are welcome if there is room.
Join What is Black? live podcast
Be part of Season 2 of the What is Black? live episode podcast recording 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Serendipity, 14 E. Patrick St., Frederick, featuring author Vanessa Brantley Newton with host pediatrician Jackie Douge. The podcast serves as an educational platform to reach parents raising kids of color to address issues and challenges that are not always discussed in the pediatrician’s office. For a free ticket to attend, visit whatisblack.co.
Registration open for ‘Woods in Your Backyard’
The self-paced, non-credit “The Woods in Your Backyard” online course runs for 10 weeks, March 23 to June 2. The course will help landowners (of 1 to 10 acres) convert lawn to natural areas and how to implement a plan for their property. The cost is $95 per person. Register at https://wyib-online-s8.eventbrite.com.
Nominations being accepted for Substitute of the Year
Frederick County Public Schools is accepting nominations for the 2020 Substitute of the Year Award which recognizes outstanding FCPS substitute teachers, long-term substitutes, special education instructional assistant substitutes, and charter school instructional assistant substitutes, who take the initiative to go above and beyond the basic job duties and demonstrate exceptional skill and dedication. Nomination eligibility, criteria and process information are available at www.fcps.org/centraloffice/substitute-employee-of-the-year-award. Nomination packets are due by 3 p.m. March 26 to the FCPS Human Resources Office, 191 S. East St., Frederick, MD, 21701. The Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Theresa Alban will recognize the winner at the June 10 BOE meeting.
Register for Summer arts camp
City Youth Matrix is sponsoring a summer arts camp for students entering grades three to five at Gov. Thomas Johnson School in Frederick. The camp runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 29 to July 2. Campers will focus on music, dance, drama or visual art. Tuition is $100 and scholarships and transportation are available. To register or for more information, visit www.cityyouthmatrix.com.
