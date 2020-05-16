Homegrown Frederick connects farms and customers
Farmers across Frederick County are continuing to work to ensure you have a safe healthy food supply available whether you are shopping at a grocery store or at a farm market. In need of meat, produce, plants, dairy products or more? Homegrown Frederick maintains a listing of local farms open for sales and their available products at www.homegrownfrederick.com/blog/farms-open-for-sales. Before visiting any of the farms listed, be sure to visit their website or Facebook page for the most up-to-date information on their hours and availability.
Middletown boards seek volunteers
There two volunteer openings on the Middletown Parks & Rec Standing Committee and two volunteer openings on the Middletown Board of Appeals. The Parks and Recreation standing committee assists in providing the Burgess and Commissioners recommendations on issues related to parks and recreation within the Town. The Middletown Board of Appeals consists of three members appointed by the Burgess with confirmation by the commissioners. In addition, there is one alternate member who may sit on the board in absence of any member. The Board of Appeals role is to hear and decide, upon appeal of specific cases, special exceptions authorized in the Zoning Ordinance, and to authorize, upon appeal of specific cases, a variance from the terms of the Town Zoning Ordinance. For more information, contact the Town Administrator at abowen@ci.middletown.md.us.
Luncheon postponed
The Waynesboro Area Senior High School Class of 1966 quarterly luncheon scheduled for June 4 is postponed. For more information, call 717-762-4034.
