Pre-register for virtual interfaith prayer walk Nov. 15
Six local organizations that support those who are hungry and homeless will be featured and prayers from a diversity of faiths will be offered during the 17th annual Interfaith Candlelight Prayer Walk for the Hungry and Homeless virtual event 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Pre-registration is required. Upon registration, participants will receive the Zoom link. Event is sponsored by Frederick Interfaith, with support from the Frederick Community Action Agency. To register and for more information, visit www.virtualprayerwalk.eventbrite.com.
Online chat with the superintendent
Do you have questions or thoughts about Frederick County Public Schools you'd like to discuss with the superintendent? Join a live Google Meet session at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 to chat with the superintendent. Space is limited to 250 people and pre-registration is required at www.fcps.org/chatregister.
Hood Grad School online open house
The Graduate School at Hood College will host an Admission Cafe interactive webinar from 12:15 to 12:55 p.m. Nov. 17. This free webinar will allow participants to learn their program of interest, ask about financing options and more. To register or for more information, visit www.hood.edu/graduate/admission/visit-and-events.
Free webinar on 401(k) options
Join Gabriella Damiano, financial advisor for Edward Jones, for the "Leave It, Move It, Roll It, Take It" webinar 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19. How you handle your 401(k), pension or other employer retirement plan when you leave your job is one of the most important financial decisions you can make. We'll discuss your options and how to select the one that makes sense for you. Registration required. Call the office at 240-815-7772 or email susan.foreman@edwardjones to register.
Civil War-style church service Nov. 22
Attend a Civil War-style, nondenominational church service at Historic Rocky Springs Chapel, 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, at 1 p.m. Nov. 22. HRSC trustee and preacher Kirk Callison will conduct the service wearing period attire. Hannah Boley will play the chapel's antique 1909 upright piano. Social distancing and masks required. For more information, call 240-439-4235 or email debbymoone@gmail.com.
Turkey distribution Nov. 24
The Frederick Community Action Agency in the Department of Housing and Human Services, City of Frederick, will hold its annual Thanksgiving turkey distribution 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 in the parking lot of Harry Grove Stadium, 21 Stadium Drive, Frederick. One thousand turkeys will be available. Those in need of a turkey should bring a form of identification to the distribution. For more information, contact Chris Bard at 301-600-3972.
Applications being accepted for ReLeaf Program
The Frederick County Office of Sustainability and Environmental Resources is accepting applications for the county's Creek ReLeaf reforestation program designed to increase forest acres in the county and to meet goals for clean streams. The application period runs through Dec. 31. Plantings are tentatively scheduled for spring/fall 2022. For details on how the program works or more information, vist www.frederickcountymd.gov/reforest or contact Linda Williamson, project manager, at 301-600-1741 or 240-608-7426 or email lwilliamson@frederickcountymd.gov.
2021 Agronomy Scholarship now open
The Mid-Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers is offering up to two $1,000 scholarships to college students pursuing a degree in plant sciences, soil science or agronomy. Recipients will also have the opportunity to take the CCA Exam free of cost post-graduation. Applicants must be a resident of or attending a college or university in the Mid-Atlantic region (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey or West Virginia). Applications are due by Feb. 19, 2021, and can be downloaded at www.midatlanticcca.org. For more information, contact Jennell Eck at jennell.mdag@gmail.com or 443-262-8491.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.