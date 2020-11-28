Christmas tree sales underway
Urbana Volunteer Fire and Rescue is holding its Christmas tree and wreath sale daily through Dec. 23. Trees are 6 feet and up in height. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. A food drive drop-off box will be in front of the fire department through Dec. 16, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick. For more information, call 301-606-3008 or visit www.urbanavfd.com or the the UVFD Facebook page.
FHS PTSA launches annual Care 4 Kids campaign
The Frederick High School PTSA's 11th annual Care 4 Kids (Cadets, Caring, Community, Collection) campaign which helps students in need in the Frederick community. A considerable number of students do not have basic necessities such as personal care products, therefore the mission of this drive is to collect products including shampoo, deodorant, soap, feminine products, toothpaste, etc. Many students still do not have backpacks, binders or notebooks. Hats and gloves are also needed. Providing the youth in our community with these simple things that many people take for granted will alleviate stress, embarrassment and allow for better academic performance. Donations may be taken to Frederick High School until Dec. 7. FHS is at 650 Carroll Parkway, Frederick. For other drop-off locations or questions, email membersfhs@gmail.com.
FCAR offers classes for Realtors
The Frederick County Association of Realtors is offering a series of continuing education virtual classes for Realtors or those interested in becoming a Realtor: Fair Housing, 3 p.m. Dec. 3, cost is $20 for non-members, $15 for members; Maryland Code of Ethics, 6 p.m. Dec. 8, cost is $30 for non-members, $25 for members; new Realtor orientation, 1 p.m. Dec. 9, this session is free; and MREC Brokerage Relationships & Disclosures, 6 p.m. Dec. 10, cost is $30 non-members and $25 members. For more information and to register, visit www.fcar.org or call 301-663-0757.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.