Author seeks local motorcycle racing, Fritchie Classic memorabilia, photos
Ted Ellis's current book project is on the history of motorcycle racing in Frederick, including the Barbara Fritchie Classic flat-track motorcycle race held at the Frederick Fairgrounds and marking 100 years. Anyone with memorabilia, photographs, posters, stories, etc. from the 100 years of the race, or other motorcycle races, is invited to stop by Fredericktown Yamaha & Triumph, 5800 Urbana Pike (Md. 355 and Grove Road), Frederick, from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 and meet Ellis. Items will be photographed or copied on-site, outdoors. The book is scheduled to be published in December 2020 and will be available on Amazon.
Sunday Funday Oktoberfest to benefit Landmarks
Idiom Brewing Co. and Frederick County Landmarks Foundation will host a Sunday Funday, Oktoberfest style, from noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at Idiom Brewing, 340 E. Patrick St., on Carroll Creek Linear Park, Frederick. The brewery will introduce new seasonal beer releases. There will be a best dressed costume contest, Oktoberfest trivia with Pour House, and live traditional music. Special live-printed T-shirts and Idiom Oktoberfest steins will be available for purchase along with specials from Boxcar Burgers. A portion of all beer sales from this event will be donated to FCLF. COVID-19 regulations in place. For more information, visit Idiom's Facebook page.
Fall festival
Valley View Acres is holding a fall festival Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m each day at 4005 Valley View Road, Middletown. Activities include yard games, kids' activities, sunflowers, pumpkins, mums, vendors, crafts, food and more. Valley View is at 4005 Valley View Road, Middletown. For more information, visit www.valleyviewacresmd.com.
Catoctin, Frederick soil district board meetings
The Catoctin Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 20. The Frederick Soil Conservation District board meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 27. Both meetings are via conference calls. Anyone interested in participating in these meetings should contact soil.conservation@comcast.net for more information. Meeting agendas will be posted 24 hours in advance.
Hood holds graduate school online open houses
The Graduate School at Hood College is holding a virtual open houses from noon to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Prospective students can learn how to maximize their career options with nearly 30 master's programs and certificates, including convenient graduate degrees, plus two doctoral degrees. For more information, visit www.hood.edu or email Susie Kowalski at kowalski@hood.edu.
District 8 candidate forum
The Thurmont Lions Club will hold a candidate forum for Maryland District 8 House of Representatives incumbent Jamie Raskin (D) and Gregory Coll (R), at 6:45 p.m. Oct. 21. The forum will be livestreamed via Local Channel 99 and the Lions Facebook page.
Medicare Part D Open Enrollment seminars scheduled
The Frederick County Senior Services Division will host several Medicare Part D open enrollment do-it-yourself virtual seminars on the following dates: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24, 2 p.m. Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7, 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 23. Each workshop is about one hour. Register via email at virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov. Medicare Part D educational resources can be found at www.frederickcountymd.gov/seniorservices. For more information on the seminars or on the Frederick County Senior Services Division programs and resources, call 301-600-1234.
Bush Creek Church to host Trunk or Treat
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia, will host Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 (rain date is Oct. 25). Outdoor activities to follow include hot cider, popcorn and s'mores, pumpkin decorating, scarecrow making, cupcake-eating contest and songs around the campfire. Masks and social distancing required. For more information, call 301-865-3013 or visit www.bushcreekchurch.org.
Vacancies on City of Frederick boards, commissions
The City of Frederick is seeking to fill vacancies on several boards and commissions, including Ethics Commission, Excessive Use of Police Services Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Public Art Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission and Sustainability Commission. For more information on requirements, visit cityoffrederickmd.gov/726/commission-vacancies.
History competition for students
AARCH (African American Resources, Heritage and Culture) encourages public, private and home-schooled students in Frederick County to enter the National History Day competition with projects based on Frederick County African American history topics. Categories of entry include exhibits, videos, websites, written papers and dramatic presentations. AARCH will also give an award for the best NHD project based on Frederick County Black history. Students meet with their social studies/history teacher or curriculum specialist and select a topic and format for their entry. The first competitions are at the county level, which will be held virtually in March. Middle and high school students from each category will be selected to compete at the state competition in May. The state judges will select the entries that will compete nationally in early June. For more information on the NHD competition and AARCH suggested topics, visit www.aarchsociety.org. AARCH is available for group presentations by emailing aarchsociety@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.