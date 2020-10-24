Thrift shop open
Marvin Chapel's Thrift Shop is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with face masks and social distancing required. Clothing is $3 per bag and there are weekly specials. The Christmas Shop is scheduled to open Nov. 7. Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church is located at 5101 Woodville Road, between New Market and Mount Airy.
Hybrid preparing for marriage classes online
Engaged and seriously dating couple can attend the Marriage and Relationship Education Center's Preparing for Marriage workshop via video instruction. The sessions will conclude with a socially-distanced wrap-up event on Dec. 5 at the Carroll Nonprofit Center in Westminster. Experienced marriage educators cover key topics such as communication and conflict management, family dynamics, finances, maximizing differences, date nights and more. The cost is $79 per couple. Register at www.mrecenter.org. For more information, email Registration@mrecenter.org or call 410-386-9003.
Heartly House hosts workshop on relationship violence
"Cracks in the Foundation: Hidden Signs of Relationship Violence & Things We Overlook When We Talk About Intimate Partner Violence" is the title of a candid online conversation hosted by Heartly House Inc., 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28. The event is free and open to ages 18 and older. Hear from Heartly House staff who work directly with clients and learn about signs of violence that may surprise you. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y2h3ec5j. Anyone needed to request emergency shelter at Heartly House can call the 24/7 hotline at 30-662-8800.
Frederick COB to host 'Follow-Ween Jesus', trunk or treat
Frederick Church of the Brethren will host the outdoor "Follow-Ween Jesus: A Trunk or Treat Trail" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick. Social distancing and masks are required for all. The trail will take approximately 20 minutes to complete; inclement weather could cancel event. Visit www.fcob.net or the Facebook page on updates. For more information, call 301-662-1819.
Trunk or Treat in Mount Airy
Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy, will host trunk or treat in the parking lot for ages 12 and under from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. For details, call 410-489-5280.
