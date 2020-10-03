Local candidate forums scheduled
The League of Women Voters of Frederick County will conduct two virtual candidate forums and co-sponsor another virtual forum with the Washington County LWV. On Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. 8th Congressional District candidates Gregory Coll and Jamie Raskin will participate in a forum. Frederick County Board of Education candidates David Bass, Rae Gallagher, Lois Jarman, Jason Johnson, Sue Johnson and Dean Rose will participate in a virtual forum at 7 p.m. Oct. 13. And 6th Congressional District candidates Neil Parrott, David Trone and George Gluck will participate at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. Betty Mayfield, co-president of the LWV of Frederick County, will serve as moderator. Forums will be live streamed to the League's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/frederickcountylwv and will be available for viewing recordings through the following week. Residents of Frederick County can email questions to the candidates at 2020lwvquestions@gmail.com.
RSVP to attend Frederick County Farm Bureau annual meeting
The Frederick County Farm Bureau drive-in annual meeting will be held Oct. 13 at the Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Food will be available at 6 p.m. with the business meeting at 7 p.m. Several food trucks will be on-site for tailgating. RSVP to attend the meeting by contacting frederickcountyfb@gmail.com or to Audrey Wolfe at 301-293-2886 by Oct. 6.
Salvation Army accepting online Christmas assistance applications
The Salvation Army of Frederick is accepting applications for its Angel Tree program at www.saangeltree.org or in-person by by calling 301-662-2311 to schedule an appointment between Oct. 5-22. Applicants will need identification, proof of residence, a pay stub or proof of income and, for the "angel"/child up to age 18 and still in high school provide birth certificate and clothing sizes.
Call for entries
The Carroll County Public Library is accepting designs for its limited-edition library cards art contest to celebrate the construction of Exploration Commons at 50 East, an interactive space coming to the Westminster Branch in 2021 where the community can explore and create using the equipment and resources. Card designs should reflect the theme of Infinite Possibilities. There are two age categories: kids and teens, and adults. Entries must be submitted by Nov. 20. An online gallery of entries will be viewable in December and the winners announced on Jan. 4, 2021. For details and entry forms, visit https://library.carr.org/contest.asp.
