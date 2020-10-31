FCPS hosts virtual Become and Educator Night
Frederick County Public Schools will host a virtual event to help individuals who are interested in becoming a Maryland certified teacher. Become an Educator Night will take place 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 12. In addition to FCPS Human Resources staff in attendance, college and university partners will provide information about teacher-education programs and the various pathways to becoming a Maryland certified teacher. Participating colleges include Frederick Community College, Frostburg State University, Hood College, McDaniel College, Mount St. Mary's University, Trinity Washington University, the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC), the University of Phoenix, and Walden University. Registration is required. Additional information and the link to register for this event are online at www.fcps.org/about/become-an-educator. Once registered, participants will receive instructions on how to access the virtual event.
Applications open for General Assembly student pages
The Maryland General Assembly seeks six Frederick County high school seniors to serve as five pages and one alternate page during the coming legislative sessions. Each selected page serves two nonconsecutive weeks in either the House of Delegates or the State Senate. The session runs from Jan. 13 to April 12, 2021. The 2021 virtual page program is a modified version of the traditional program, fully virtual for the students, who will not visit the State House complex this year. Online activities will include conversations with senators and delegates as well as online participation in legislative sessions and committee hearings. Interested students should contact their page coordinator or principal for an application. Completed student nomination packets are due from schools to the FCPS secondary social studies curriculum specialist by 4 p.m. Nov. 10. Schools may have an earlier deadline for student applications. Each county high school may nominate one student who must attend a virtual selection forum Nov. 16. By early December, the Speaker and President of the Maryland General Assembly will notify students selected to participate.
South Mountain Creamery organizes Thanksgiving turkey donation to local charities
South Mountain Creamery, a farmer-owned and operated creamery in Middletown known for its home delivery services, has organized a way for its customers to easily and conveniently donate farm-fresh Thanksgiving turkeys to charitable and community organizations throughout the area. As customers choose to purchase turkeys through South Mountain Creamery for their own tables on Thanksgiving day, many customers are also choosing to add an extra bird to their online shopping cart to contribute to this drive. The turkeys will be donated to several organizations, including Frederick Rescue Mission, Maryland Food Bank, Martha’s Table, South Central Community Action Programs, as well as local schools. South Mountain Creamery also connects with schools in Frederick and Washington counties to offer donated turkeys to low-income students and their families.
“This is something we’ve been doing for several years now,” said Tony Brusco, CEO, South Mountain Creamery. “It’s a simple thing we can do that makes a big difference for people in our community. It also helps the farmers we’re supporting and is something our customers can feel good about doing. It does a lot of good for a lot of people.” Turkey orders and donations will be open until Nov. 8. To place your order and/or to donate a turkey, visit www.SouthMountainCreamery.com, or stop by Karen’s Kountry Store at South Mountain Creamery or The Market at Trickling Springs. In addition to turkeys, South Mountain Creamery is also accepting orders for homestyle sides, like roasted garlic whipped potatoes with gravy, white cheddar mac & cheese, and sage and sausage stuffing, as well as fresh-baked desserts including pumpkin and apple pie.
Grant application period open
The Community Foundation of Washington County MD Inc. announces the availability of grant applications for its 2021 Responsive Grants. This year’s grants focus on the development of a stronger community through high impact programs and initiatives within the following areas: family stability, including all stages of life, financial literacy, employment, mental health, and basic needs; youth development with a focus on mentoring, school readiness, and advocacy; arts, recreation and educational opportunities for our youth and the underserved. Online applications are due Nov. 15 at midnight. Visit www.cfwcmd.org or https://app.smarterselect.com/programs/68710-Community-Foundation-Of-Washington-County-Md-Inc to apply.
Hospital thrift shop has new hours
Select Seconds Hospital Thrift Shop, 8 E. Patrick St., Frederick, is operated by the Frederick Health Auxiliary and staffed by Auxiliary volunteers. The shop is open to the public. New hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. All proceeds benefit Frederick Health Hospital.
Trump motorcade Nov. 1
The Frederick County Conservative Club hosts the GOTV Trump Motorcade Across Frederick County 10 a.m. Nov. 1, starting at Monocacy Boulevard and U.S. 15 North Park & Ride. The Trump Bus will arrive at 10 a.m., the motorcade will hit the road at 11 a.m. The tour will take three to four hours. For more information, visit the Conservative Club's Facebook page.
Quarterly lunches canceled through 2020
The reunion committee members of Waynesboro Area High School Class of 1966 has canceled all quarterly lunches until further notice. The 55th class reunion will be held Oct. 8 and 9, 2021, at the American Legion. For more information, call 717-762-4034.
