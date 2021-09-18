Saving for college webinar
Sterling Financial Management Inc. will hold a live webinar at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 called "College Planning 101: Saving for College." The webinar will cover different types of college savings plans as well as the most common myths and mistakes of 529 plans. Private wealth managers Dave Neterer and Evan Vink from the Sterling Financial Management advisor team will present this topic online. To register, visit sterlingfm.com/events or call 301-733-7777.
Panel discussion for secondary survivors of trauma
Heartly House hosts a panel event for secondary survivors on the impact of trauma. Secondary survivors are family members, friends and significant others of a survivor of sexual violence. Learn what resources exist and hear firsthand from secondary survivors during this live Zoom event, 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Register at heartlyhouse.org or email questions to jtousey@heartlyhouse.org.
English as a Second Language online classes underway
The Literacy Council of Frederick County's fall classes are underway. Beginner Reading and Phonics will meet online 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Sept. 23 through Nov. 11. Advanced Level Civics meets 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 21 through Nov. 30. Learn vocabulary, history, government, culture and civic opportunities. Essential Skills for Job Seekers will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 through Nov. 2 online. This high intermediate/advanced class will assist learners with completing online job applications, creating a basic resume and practicing for a live interview. Students in the program have free access to Learning Upgrade, a self-paced mobile app to introduce and reinforce skills in reading, comprehension and math. Workplace Literacy Classes are off-site, employer-sponsored classes for the hospitality industry. Learn more about workplace classes by contacting Kim Brown at kbrown@frederickliteracy.org. For more information and eligibility on classes, call 301-600-2066.
Genealogy virtual lecture
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mount Airy congregation, sponsors a genealogy virtual lecture at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. The topic is researching Maryland vital records online and the speaker is Rebecca Whitman Koford, CG, CGL. For more information, email thehopechest_rebecca@msn.com.
Electronic recycle day event
American Legion Unit 191 Auxiliary, Mount Airy, will host an electronic recycle day 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25 at 801 Prospect Road, Mount Airy. Acceptable items include PCs/laptops, scanners, monitors, keyboards, mainframes, software media, POS systems, printers, fax machines, typewriters, A/V equipment, storage media, servers, speakers, circuit board terminals, copiers, radios, cell phones, hard drives, microwaves, Apple/Mac systems, mass storage systems, networking equipment, cords, Ipads, wire, camera, stereos and cables. No TVs will be accepted. For more information, visit post191.com.
Waynesboro High reunion canceled
The reunion committee for Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Class of 1966 has decided to postpone the reunion originally scheduled for Oct, 8 and 9 due to COVID. The reunion is now slated to take place Oct. 14 and 15, 2022, at the Waynesboro American Legion. For more information, call 717-762-4034.
Frederick Soil Conservation district supervisor nominations open
Nominations for an appointment to the Frederick Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors are being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee. The appointment will be for a new term to expire Nov. 17, 2026. Nominations should be sent to: State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, MD 21401. Any interested individual or organization may submit a recommendation. Nomination forms are available at the Frederick Soil Conservation District Office of Heather Hutchinson, District Manager, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, North Amber, Frederick, MD 21702. Nominations should be received by the State Soil Conservation Committee by Nov. 8, 2021. The form is now available online at mda.maryland.gov (click on Conservation, then Committees). A supervisor must be a resident of the district. District boundaries are the same as county boundaries. Anyone recommended should be able to attend monthly meetings of the Board of Supervisors, and have a knowledge of and a sincere interest in proper land use and the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources.
Unity Campaign nonprofit proposal period open
United Way of Frederick County has announced the dates for its upcoming Unity Campaign: March 9-20, 2022. The community-wide annual fundraiser brings together nonprofit partners, sponsors and the greater Frederick community to support Frederick's most vulnerable neighbors. One hundred percent of the contributions go to the nonprofit organization of the donor's choice. In 2021, 1,440 contributors supported 31 local nonprofit organizations who provide services to ALICE households in Frederick County. Proposals will open for nonprofits is now open and available at unitedwayfrederick.org/unitycampaign. The application period closes Oct. 13. For questions, contact Ken Oldham, CEO of United Way of Frederick County, at koldham@uwfrederick.org or 301-938-6078.
COVID-Relief grant opportunity for humanities-focused nonprofits
Maryland Humanities announces the $910,000 Sustaining Humanities through the American Rescue Plan, or SHARP Recovery Grants Fund. Grants of $10,000 or more will be available to eligible organizations negatively impacted by the pandemic. This opportunity is made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan of 2021. The application period closes Sept. 30. Find full guidelines, deadlines, and more information at mdhumanities.org/grants/sharp. Support lifelong learning in Maryland.
