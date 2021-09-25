Pippenfest this weekend
The 40th annual Pippenfest will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 on Main Street, Fairfield, Pennsylvania. On Saturday there will be yard sales on Main Street and at the fire hall, craft and food vendors, kids' activities and a quilt show. These activities continue on Sunday along with a variety of live music beginning at 10:30 a.m., an apple baking contest, clowns and carriage rides. For more information, visit pippinfest.com or call 717-642-5640. Admission and parking are free.
South Mountain Crocheters to meet Sept. 28
The South Mountain Crocheters, a chapter of CGOA, meets the second and last Tuesdays, monthly, from 6 to 8 p.m. at 1305 N. Market St., Frederick. Enter from the alley into the back parking area. At the Sept. 28 meeting, participants will make crochet pumpkins, bring two different fall colors of yarn in size 4 or 5 weight and a hook. Directions and instruction will be provided. Feel free to bring your WIPS to work on and completed projects to share. For more information, visit the Facebook page: South Mountain Crocheters. All are welcome and guests will follow current state and county guidelines for social distancing and masks.
Embroiderers Guild to meet
The Hagerstown Chapter meeting of the Embroiderers Guild of America will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at Robinwood Seventh-day Adventist Church, 11507 Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown. For more information, call 301-401-1702.
Fire company to hold open house
The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. will host an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1. Apparatus will be parked outside and visitors can drive by and see all of the company's emergency vehicles. Those stop can see educational demonstrations in the open apparatus bays. Packaged snacks will be available and each child who visits will receive a goodie bag and helmet.
"Ritchie Boys" topic of Speaker Series
Local author Beverley Driver Eddy will share stories she's collected about Camp Ritchie, with a focus on the Japanese-American Ritchie Boys. The "Nisei" were recruited from internment camps and worked in counterintelligence; as evaluators and translators of captured war documents; demonstrated Japanese military psychology, weaponry, uniforms, and styles of fighting to GIs shipping out to the Pacific. Eddy's latest book is "Ritchie Boy Secrets: How a Force of Immigrants and Refugees Helped Win World War II." Eddy will speak Oct. 1 at the Fort Ritchie Community Center, Cascade. Tickets are $15 per person, $25 per couple. The social hour begins at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit thefrcc.org or call 301-241-5085.
Salvation Army Christmas assistance program sign up period open
Applications for The Salvation Army program to assist families with providing Christmas for their children will be accepted Oct. 1 to 31. Applicants must live in Frederick County and the program is for children up to 18 years of age (who are still in high school). Online applications are available at SAAngeltree.org, enter your ZIP code to begin entering data. All in-person appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling 301-662-2311, ext. 102. Appointments are available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 to 21.
Easterday family reunion Oct. 3
The descendants of Louis and Carrie May Easterday will hold their family reunion at 1 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Ballenger Community Hall in Feagaville. Bring a covered dish to share. Tableware and ice cream will be provided. For more information, call 301-473-8256.
Community Foundation of Washington County grant period open
The Community Foundation of Washington County MD Inc. is accepting applications for its 2022 Responsive Grants. This year’s grants focus on the development of a stronger community through high-impact programs and initiatives within the following areas: family stability, including all stages of life, financial literacy, employment, mental health, safety and security, and basic needs; youth development with a focus on mentoring, school readiness, and advocacy; arts, recreation and educational opportunities for our youth and the underserved. Nonprofit organizations must be based in and primarily serving Washington County and have a current 501(c)(3) determination from the IRS. Online applications are due by Nov. 15 at midnight. Visit cfwcmd.org to apply.
Brunswick applies for Bicycle-Friendly Community designation
Brunswick is being reviewed for a Bicycle-Friendly Community designation by the League of American Bicyclists. Carmen Hilton, manager of Brunswick Main Street and one of the members of the application committee, says the designation would provide a support system to further develop the city's cycling amenities and projects. Part of the application process involves a public survey on bicycling in Brunswick. Anyone familiar with bicycling in Brunswick can fill out the survey by Oct. 11. Visit surveymonkey.com/r/app_BFC_Fall21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.