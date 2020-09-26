Drive-thru barbecue chicken dinner at Mount Airy fire department
The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a drive-thru barbecue chicken dinner in the fire station parking lot, 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy, on Sept. 26 beginning at noon until sold out or 5 p.m. The dinner includes one-half barbecue chicken, roll and choice of two sides — macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw or applesauce. No need to get out of your car. The cost is $12. Proceeds benefit the fire company. For more information, call 301-829-0100.
Virtual craft fair
Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, is hosting a virtual craft fair daily through Sept. 30 on the HFCC Facebook page by sharing photos and videos of vendors creations. All sales will be managed through the buyer and seller. For more information, visit the Facebook page or www.hfccmd.org.
Carryout dinners at Urbana fire department
The Urbana Volunteer Fire Department will have carryout dinners available from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The menu includes open face turkey with choice of two sides for $10; two-pieces of fried chicken, white or dark meat, and choice of two sides, $10; two-pieces of cod with choice of two sides, $10; three chicken tenders with french fries for $6; eight-piece fried shrimp with choice of two sides, $10; and six-piece shrmip and two-piece cod platter with choice of two sides for $15. Sides include mashed potatoes with gravy, french fries, green beans, corn and coleslaw. Forms can be downloaded on the UVFD Facebook page or you can call or text orders to 301-606-3008. Orders must be received by 7 p.m. no later than the Tuesday prior to the event. Proceeds benefit the fire department.
Soup and sandwich sale, pre-order by Sept. 29
Carroll Manor Fire Co., 2793 Adams St., Adamstown, is holding a soup and sandwich sale by pre-order only, by Sept. 29. All food is freshly made on-site. Ham and cheese, cold cut or turkey and cheese 6-inch subs are $6; chicken salad or country ham sandwiches $6.50 each; chicken salad, $5, country ham $6, crab cake sandwich, fried or uncooked, $6. Chicken salad available at $10 per pound; sliced country ham $12. Bean and country ham, chicken corn or vegetable beef soup is $3 per bowl, $7.50 per quart. Mega chocolate chip cookies are $3. To place an order, call 301-874-2368 or at www.carrollmanorfirecompany.com by Sept. 29. Pick up is 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 2.
Frederick Book Arts Center online auction underway
The Frederick Books Arts Center’s online auction continues through Oct. 3. It features unique book arts items, such as sewing frames, fish skin leather from Iceland, handmade paper, art books, artist books, prints and more. Tickets for a raffle are $5 each. Register and participate at https://fbac.cbo.io.
AARP Foundation seeks volunteers for local tax prep service
AARP Foundation has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, a volunteer-run tax preparation service. The program is looking for individuals to volunteer virtually or in-person to assist low- and moderate-income tax payers. In addition to tax preparation, volunteers can serve in a variety of other positions. Every level of experience is welcome and volunteers must complete tax preparation training resulting in IRS and State certification. To learn more, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-687-2277.
Frederick Soil Conservation District supervisor nominations open
Nominations for an appointment to the Frederick Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors are being accepted by the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee. The appointment will be for a term to expire Nov. 17, 2025, and will fill the expired term of Dr. Raymond D. Ediger. Nominations should be sent to: State Soil Conservation Committee, Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Room 306, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. Any interested individual or organization may submit a recommendation. Nomination forms are available at the University of Maryland Frederick County Extension Office by calling the office at 301-600-1595 before stopping by. Forms may also be picked up at the Catoctin Soil Conservation District Office, 92 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 230, Frederick. Nominations should be received by the State Soil Conservation Committee by Nov. 9, 2020. The form is also available online at www.mda.maryland.gov (click on Conservation, then Committees). A supervisor must be a resident of the district.
