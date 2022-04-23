Community Foundation Music Instruction Scholarship Application
The Community Foundation of Frederick County is accepting online applications for music instruction scholarships from May 1-31. Over the past five years, the Community Foundation has provided more than $50,000 in music scholarships to local students. Students ages 5 through 18 who are currently pursuing instrumental or vocal music instruction may apply for a music scholarship supporting private or group instruction. Students must be enrolled in music instruction at the time of application and must be a resident of Frederick County, Maryland. The application and details can be found at scholarshipsfrederickcounty.com. No paper applications are accepted. The scholarships are being provided through funds created by generous donors who support music study, including the James M. Green Fund, the Sperry L. Storm Memorial Scholarship Fund, and the Guss Family Scholarship Fund for the Arts. A leader in grant and scholarship funding, The Community Foundation of Frederick County has infused more than $78 million into the community since 1986. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit frederickcountygives.org.
Thurmont Grange offering scholarships
Thurmont Grange No. 409 is offering two scholarships to any 2022 Catoctin High School graduating seniors who will be attending a technical or trade school, community college or four-year college. Applicants are required to submit one letter of recommendation and an essay of 250-500 words on one of three topics offered in the application. Scholarships will be awarded on June 15. Applications may be obtained by emailing thurmontgrange@gmail.com or contacting the Catoctin High School guidance department (Mike Marquez at juan.marquez@fcps.org or 240-236-8082). All applications must be received by May 31.
Emmitsburg Community Chorus spring concert
The Emmitsburg Community Chorus will present its spring concert at Lewistown United Methodist Church, 11032 Hessong Bridge Road, on May 1 at 3 p.m. All are invited. Free-will offering will be accepted. Light refreshments will be served following the concert.
Frederick Flute Choir spring concert
The Frederick Flute Choir, now in its 33rd concert season, is the oldest flute choir in the Mid-Atlantic region. FFC will hold its spring concert on May 1 at 3 p.m. The venue is Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave. Admission for this event is free.
American Civil War-style church service
Join Historic Rocky Springs Chapel Inc. (HRSC) on May 22 at 1 p.m. for a Civil War style nondenominational church service. The service will be conducted by a preacher wearing Civil War period attire, and worshipers will sing hymns that were popular during the American Civil War. Most sermons preached at Rocky Springs Chapel were originally delivered between 1861 and 1865. A short living history program will immediately follow the church service. The wearing of Civil War period attire to the church service and living history program is encouraged (but not required). Everyone is welcome to attend.
