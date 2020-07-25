Trinity United Church of Christ, 101 E. Main St., Thurmont is holding a to-go slippery pot pie sale. The cost is $6 per quart for chicken or country ham slippery pot pie and $5 for country ham sandwiches. Orders are due by Monday, July 27; pick up is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. To order, call 301-271-2305.
Jefferson Volunteer Fire Co. is holding a carry-out pit beef or ham platter sale. The platter includes pit beef or ham sandwich, baked beans and coleslaw for $12. Pre-orders are required and must be placed by Aug. 4. Pick up will be 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at the fire station, 4603-A Lander Road, Jefferson. To place an order, call 301-473-5864 or 301-371-8544.
A free food drop, including fresh produce and canned goods, will be available to all 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 101 W. All Saints St., Frederick. Food is provided by the Maryland Food Bank and the event is hosted by Asbury UMC and All Saints' Episcopal Church. Face masks are required to receive food and proper social distancing guidelines are expected to be followed. For more information, call 301-663-9380 or email asburyumcfmd1@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.