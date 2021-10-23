Food
The Libertytown Unionville Lions Club will hold their annual country breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, 12027 South St., Libertytown. It is an all-you-can-eat meal served buffet style. On the menu are pancakes both plain and blueberry, pudding, hominy, scrapple, scrambled eggs, country sausage, gravy, French toast, country fried potatoes, fruit cup, juice, coffee and all the trimmings. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12 years. Children under 6 years of age are free. Continuing the practice of donating proceeds of the breakfast to a specific need, the beneficiary this year will be the Libetytown Volunteer Fire Department. The Lions Club and the Fire Department have enjoyed a close relationship over the years starting in 1965 when the men of the Libertytown region, many of them Lions, founded the department. In fact, land for the fire company was provided by the Libertytown Unionville Lions Club. Learn more about the Libertytown Unionville Lions club, Lions Clubs International and how to join in serving your community as a volunteer or Lion at LibertytownLions.com.
Fundraisers
Cruise for Kidz Trunk-or-Treat and Auto Show will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at Shafer Memorial Park, 37 Park Drive, Boonsboro. Open to all vehicles, registration fee is $15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Goodie bags and dash plaques for the first 100 vehicles. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, raffles, a Chinese auction and awards. Rain date is Oct. 31. Live music by the Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Brickyard Road. On-site food will be available from Keep It Smokin' BBQ, Fryaholic, Pam's Eatery and the Dairy Bar Truck. Kids can trunk-or-treat through the auto show. For more information, call John Lum at 240-452-5550 or email cruiseforkidz@gmail.com.
Junior Fire Co. No. 2 Inc. is hosting a fundraising Spirit Night for the fire company from 5 to 8 p.m on Oct. 26 at Chick-fil-A, Frederick North, 2401 Monocacy Blvd., Frederick. Mention the Junior Fire Co. No. 2 and a portion of the sales during that time will be donated to the fire company. This applies to dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out orders; excludes mobile orders. For more information, call 301-371-5349.
Sportsman's Bingo will be held Nov. 13 at New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway. Doors open at 5 p.m., meal at 6 p.m. and games begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be 20 games — 10 games $200 cash, 10 games for guns. Also 50/50, money jars and gun jars. Cost is $40 per person and includes the buffet dinner; only 250 tickets will be sold. Guns provided by Sweeney's Hunting Supplies and proceeds benefit the fire company. For tickets or more information, call Buddy at 301-271-4650 or Chuck at 443-974-7430.
