Fundraisers
A gift card bingo will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Vigilant Hose Co. Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg. Doors open at 5 p.m. with early birds beginning at 6:50 p.m. and regular games at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase and will benefit the Auxiliary.
The 10th annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle, Tractor and Specialty Vehicle Show will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Middletown fire company grounds, 1 Firemen's Lane, Middletown. Deadline for registration is noon, awards at 3 p.m. Registration fee is $15. Food will be available for purchase; no alcohol permitted. There will also be a flea market and yard sale tables available. For more information, contact Janie at 301-471-9604.
Trinity United Church of Christ is taking orders for slippery pot pie — chicken or country ham — at $6 a quart; country ham sandwiches $5. Place orders by Aug. 31 by calling 301-271-2305. Pick up is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at the church, 101 E. Main St., Thurmont.
The Frederick Chapter of the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition is holding an online digiTEAL auction. Every dollar raised will help improve the quality of life for survivors and caregivers, raise awareness and develop a deeper community movement and to fulfill the vision of living in a world where no woman ever loses a life to ovarian cancer. A variety of items are on the auction. Bidding closes at midnight Sept. 27. Visit https:www.32auctions.com/FrederickTogetherinTEAL.
Weis Markets launched its online Paws for Pets program to collect donations at weismarkets.com for the benefit of 126 pet shelters in the seven states it serves. Customers can donate with a credit/debit card or through PayPal. The program runs through Aug. 30. Visit www.weismarkets.com/paws-pets to learn more and donate.
The Frederick County Landmarks Foundation, stewards of Schifferstadt and other historic buildings, is partnering with Magoo's Pub & Eatery, 1 W. Second St., Frederick, for a fundraising event. Through Aug. 31, Magoo's will donate 15 percent of all orders to the Foundation if the customer mentions "Landmarks." FCLF projects include Schifferstadt, built in 1758; the 1802 Zion Church in Urbana; and the oldest standing house of a Colonial settler in the region, the Beatty-Cramer House. The fundraiser includes patio or carry out orders.
