Fundraisers
Union Bridge Fire Co., 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge, will hold cash bingo July 10. Reservations are required and the cost is $25 per person. Doors open at 4 p.m., early birds at 6 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Over $2,000 in cash prizes included. Admission includes 25 games with nine cards each. Food will be available for purchase. Attendees can bring non-expired dry food items to be entered into a raffle; one ticket per item donated. Bingo Bags by Cindi and other items will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the fire company. For tickets, call or text Melvin Smith at 443-789-3823 by July 8 to reserve seats.
The third annual Recovery Education Golf Classic to benefit the Mark Kavanaugh Scholarship Fund will be held 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16. Phoenix Recovery Academy, a recovery high school, is designed to provide education for young people in recovery from alcohol and drug substance use disorder. The cost is $150 per golfer. To register or for more information, visit https://sc.cps.golf/MusketRidgeWebstore/Products/Productlist/REGISTRATION/3#forward.
Woodsboro American Legion will hold cash bingo July 18. Doors open at noon, games begin at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $40 for 25 games, regular games pay $100, three specials at $150 and two jackpots pay $500 each. King Tuts, bingo balls, holder jars and door prizes. Food, drink and baked goods will be available for purchase. To reserve tickets, call 301-514-7164 by July 11 and get a free special game.
The Weinberg Center for the Arts Charity Golf Scramble will be held July 19 at Musket Ridge Golf Club, Myersville, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., four-person team and scramble format. $125 per player or $500 per team, includes breakfast and boxed lunch. Also 50/50 raffle, mulligans available for purchase, silent auction and prizes. For more information, visit weinbergcenter.org/shows/charity-golf-scramble.
