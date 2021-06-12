Food
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, corner of Hipsley Mill Road and Md. 108, Etchison, will hold a drive-thru/carryout fried chicken dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. June 18. The dinner costs $15 and includes one-half chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and rolls. Call in orders to 301-253-3871 or drive in, and bring a nonperishable, non-expired food item for Damascus Help.
Union Bridge Fire Co., 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge, will hold a Father's Day carryout country breakfast with pick up from 7 to 11 a.m. June 20. Breakfasts must be pre-ordered by 7 p.m. June 16 by calling Melvin at 443-789-3823 or Mary at 301-401-2824. The breakfast includes three pieces of sausage, three pancakes, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, one biscuit and side of sausage gravy, plastic ware, syrup and butter. The cost is $10.
Fundraisers
The Vigilant Hose Co. Auxiliary will hold old-fashioned bingo on June 15 at the Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg. Early bird games begin at 6:50 with regular games at 7 p.m. Basic game package is $8. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The Jefferson United Church of Christ Outreach Committee is sponsoring its 24th annual car and truck show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19, rain or shine, at the Jefferson Ruritan Community Center, 4603B Lander Road, Jefferson. Registration fee is $15, registration deadline is noon June 19. Dash plaques and goody packs to the first 100, door prizes, open show, participant judging, 50/50 and special raffles, music from the '50s through '70s, and trophies for car show winners. Food will be available by Jefferson UCC. Spectators welcome. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Jefferson Community Food Bank and receive two Chinese auction tickets for each item. For more information, call John Edwards at 301-991-1033 or George Klouda at 301-473-4905 or email secretaryjeffersonucc@gmail.com.
