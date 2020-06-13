Dinners
Carryout fried chicken and shrimp dinners will be available on Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at Urbana Volunteer Fire Department. The cost is $8 for two-piece fried chicken, white or dark meat, with two sides; $6 for four chicken tenders with fries and choice of one side; and $9 for eight-piece fried shrimp with choice of two sides. Sides include mashed potatoes/gravy, french fries, green beans and coleslaw. Dinners must be pre-ordered by 7 p.m. the Tuesday before the event, by calling 301-606-3008 or fax to 301-631-3915. Order forms are available on the fire company Facebook page. Proceeds benefit UVFD.
Jefferson Ruritan Club is holding a carryout pit beef platter sale. The meal includes pit beef from Hemps, mashed potatoes, green beans and fruit for $12. Pre-order by June 17. Pick up is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 at the Ruritan Center in Jefferson. To place an order, call 301-473-8932 or 301-473-7986.
Fundraisers
Junior Fire Co. No. 2 Inc. will be conducting their 2020 Spring Door-to-Door Fund Drive in the company’s first due area. The fund drive runs June 15 through July 31. People collecting for the drive will have on a face mask, gloves and have hand sanitizer and will leave a flyer if residents are not at home when they visit. Junior Fire Co. is at 535 N. Market St., Frederick. For more information, contact Bertie Abrecht, fundraising chair, at 301-371-5349.
New Market Volunteer Fire Co. 15’s annual door-to-door photo drive fundraiser is underway through at least August. This is one of NMVFC’s biggest fundraisers and is especially important this year. Third-party individuals will be visiting residents, following CDC and State recommended precautions, including face coverings, gloves, physical distancing and frequent hand sanitizing. Donations can also be made online at www.nmvfc15.org/content/donate and support the fire company’s operations.
June is National Dairy Month and Safeway and Safeway Foundation are partnering with Feeding America to present the Great American Milk Drive and fight childhood hunger. Through June 30, Safeway stores are collecting customer donations of $1, $3, $5 or any other amount at check stands to help alleviate childhood hunger. Donations can also be made online at GiveAGallon.com. By entering a ZIP code when donating online, donors can ensure that milk is delivered to a local Feeding America member food bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.