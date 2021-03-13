Food
Jefferson Ruritan Club will host a Friday Fish Fry, carry-out only, on March 19. The meal includes two pieces of fish, mac 'n' cheese, coleslaw, applesauce and a roll for $12. Must pre-order by March 17. Pick up is 4 to 7 p.m. on March 19 at the Ruritan Center, Jefferson. To place an order, call 301-473-8932 or 301-473-7986.
Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy, hosts a drive-in Soup, Sandwich and Sweet event from 4 to 6:30 p.m. March 19. The meal includes one quart of soup, two sandwiches of your choice and dessert for two. The cost is $15. Soup options are bean with ham or vegetable; sandwich options are chicken salad or barbecue. For more information, call 410-489-5280.
