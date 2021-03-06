FOOD
Trinity United Church of Christ is taking orders for slippery pot pie. Pick up is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10 at the church, 101 E. Main St., Thurmont. Chicken or country ham slippery pot pie is $6 per quart. Country ham sandwiches are $5 each. Orders must be placed by March 8. To order, call 301-271-2305.
Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary is taking orders for lasagna carry-out dinners. The family-size meal will feed four people and cost $30 each; the individual will feed two people and costs $20. Dinners include salad and garlic bread. Orders must be placed by March 15. Pickup is noon to 4 p.m. March 27 at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Building, 1 Firemans Lane, Middletown. To place an order, phone, text or email Tanya at 240-446-1683, tanya.miller75@gmail.com or Gail at 301-748-8867 or gailkohls@gmail.com.
Urbana Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department is holding a soup and sandwich event, carry-out only, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20 at the UVFD Fire Hall, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick. Vegetable, chicken corn noodle or bean soups are $8 per quart. Country ham sandwiches cost $6 and chicken salad sandwiches are $5 each. Desserts will also be made available for purchase at the event. Orders must be placed by March 16 via email to infor@urbanavfd.org or by phone to 301-606-3008.
FUNDRAISERS
The eighth annual St. Katharine Drexel Knights of Columbus Golf Tournament is scheduled for May 24 at PB Dye Golf Club. Proceeds of the tournament will benefit Knights of Columbus Council 14011 charitable activities. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. with a "Stay & Play" option to continue playing golf after the dinner for a nominal fee. The cost is $420 per foursome ($115 for singles) in a scramble format and includes dinner and prizes. In addition, hot dogs, beverages and snacks will be provided during play. Mulligans and chances for raffle prizes will be available for purchase. Sponsorships — hole, prize and beverage cart — are available. For details or to make a donation, call Richard Duthoy at 240-674-8767 or Mike Bowersox at 301-785-6173.
