Breakfasts
The Burall Brothers Memorial Scholarship Fund pancake breakfast will be held 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the New Market Grange Hall, 14 South Alley, New Market. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for ages 6 to 12; ages 5 and under are free (cash or check only). Menu includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage gravy, biscuits and more, plus drinks. The proceeds from this breakfast will be used to benefit the Frederick County Pomona Grange Burall Brothers Memorial Scholarship Fund which is part of the Community Foundation of Frederick County. The scholarship was started to honor the memory of LeRoy Burall, William Burall and Jesse Burall, all of whom were active in the work of the Grange and who were members of the New Market Grange. The scholarship is offered to individuals who are from Frederick County.
The Damascus Lions Club will host an all-you-can-eat pancake, sausage and scrambled egg breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Damascus United Methodist Church dining room, 9700 New Church St., Damascus. The cost is $10 adults, $5 for kids and under age 4 free. Baked goods and crafts will be available for purchase.. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from any Damascus Lions. Contact Lion Sue 301-253-3434 for more information. Bring a nonperishable food item for Damascus Help Food Closet. All proceeds from the Lions fundraisers are used for approved community projects.
New Market District Volunteer Fire Co. will host and all-you-can-eat country breakfast 7 to 11 a.m. March 15 at 76 W. Main St., New Market. The menu includes pancakes, bacon, eggs, sausage gravy, sausage, fried potatoes and stewed apples. The cost is $9 adults, $7 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 10 and under age 6 free. Visit www.nmvfc15.org.
The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a big country breakfast buffet 7:30 to 11 a.m. March 15 at the MAVFC Reception Hall, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy. The buffet will include scrambled eggs, smoked sausage, bacon, French toast, pancakes, biscuits, home fries, sausage and chipped beef gravies, baked apples, waffles, coffee, orange juice, milk, tea and hot chocolate. Cost is $10 adults, $8 ages 6 to 12 and children 5 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the fire company. Contact Mary Alexander, 301-829-0100.
Dinners
The Women of the Moose will host a spaghetti dinner with salad, bread, dessert, iced tea or coffee, from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Frederick Moose Family Center, 828 E. Patrick St. Frederick. The cost is $7 for adults and $3.50 for ages 6 to 12. Proceeds to benefit Moose Charities. The Women of the Moose ask attendees to bring the following items for the the boys at the Maryland, Delaware, D.C. residence at Mooseheart to replenish their school supplies — pencils, college-ruled notebooks, folders and backpacks.
St. John’s Council, Knights of Columbus, will host its annual Friday Lenten dinners on Fridays through April 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the first floor hall of the Sr. Margaret Bauer Evangelization Center at St. John the Evangelist Church, 114 E. Second St., Frederick. The all-you-can-eat (in-house) dinner includes baked or fried fish for $12, served with dinner roll and sides including fries, baked potato, mac ‘n’ cheese, steamed vegetables, coleslaw, fresh salad or homemade soup. Take-out service available with dedicated reserved parking. Contact Dave Satterfield at 301-305-2127 or www.kofc1622.org/fishfry.html.
Annual Fish Fry Fridays will continue March 13, 20, 27 and April 3 at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, with dinner platters served 4 to 7 p.m.; carry-out available. The menu includes choice of kettle-fried catfish or pollack, baked catfish or tilapia, fried shrimp or salmon cakes; kettle-fried potato wedges; choice of two vegetables — succotash, stewed tomatoes, green beans or applesauce; roll and beverage. The cost is $13 adults, $6 ages 6 to 10, child plates for ages 5 and under are free.
St. Peter’s Church Libertytown, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, one block north of Md. 75 and Md. 26 intersection, is hosting Fish Fridays March 13, 20 and 27, and April 3 in the Sullivan Room. The menu includes gluten-free breaded cod loins, choice of two sides from mac ‘n’ cheese, coleslaw, French fries, stewed tomatoes, salad, cake and beverage. The kids’ menu include a slice of pizza or gluten-free fried cod and choice of one side, cake and beverage. The cost is $12 ages 12 and older, $6 ages 5 to 11, ages 4 and under free. Carryout available.
Wesley Grove United Methodist Church, 23640 Woodfield Road, 3 miles south of Damascus on Md. 124, Gaithersburg, will hold a spring turkey and oyster dinner 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The menu includes roast turkey, fried oysters, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, sauerkraut, creamed peas, coleslaw, rolls, beverage and dessert. Home-baked goods will be available for purchase. The cost is $20 for adults, $10 for ages 5 to 12 and under age 5 free. Carry-outs available. For more information, call 310-253-0044 or email wesleygrove208@verizon.net.
Fundraisers
Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, 22514 Cavetown Church Road, Cavetown, will hold an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (snow date is March 21). Fresh-cut fries, hot dogs, steamers and baked goods will be available for purchase. The yard sale is sponsored by the Youth Fellowship. For more information, call 301-797-6292.
The 50th annual Maple Syrup Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14, 15, 21 and 22 at the William Houck Day Use Area, Cunningham Falls State Park, 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont. Park staff and volunteers will demonstrate the traditional way of simmering sap to syrup. A pancake and sausage breakfast, additional charge, will be served with Maryland-made syrup. Live bluegrass music will be performed in the heated tent and hayrides through the Maple Grove will be available, and the return of the antique tractor display. Suggested donation is $3 per person, breakfast is additional. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks. For more information, call 301-271-3676.
The annual UUsed Book Sale will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14 and 15, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Hardbacks are $1, paperbacks are 50 cents. Proceeds benefit the Social Action Committee outreach project. For more information, call 301-473-7680.
Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary is holding a homemade soup and sub sale fundraiser. Chicken noodle soup is $7 a quart. Eight-inch subs — ham, turkey and cold cut with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickle — are $7 each. Country ham sandwiches are $4 each. Place orders by March 15; pick up is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 18 at the MVFC Activities Building, 1 Fireman’s Lane, Middletown. To place an order, call Janie at 301-371-6413, Karen at 443-871-9075 or Brenda at 301-639-5571.
Urbana Volunteer Fire and Rescue Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a soup and sandwich event noon to 2 p.m. March 22 at the UVFD Fire Hall, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick, dine-in or carry-out. Orders are due by March 13 via email to dhouck6675@aol.com or by calling 301-606-3008. Desserts will be available for purchase at the event.
A sportsman dinner raffle will be held March 28 at the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Co., 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary. The cost is $35 per person and includes food, beer, drinks, raffles, Lucky Loser and cash giveaway chances. Firearms supplied by Stateline Gun Exchange. For tickets, call Mike at 443-789-6901.
Games
Thirty-One bingo will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1415 W. Seventh St., Frederick. There will be 20 games of bingo with the winner of each game selecting a filled Thirty-One bag. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the youth program and help fund this summer’s high school mission trip and scholarships to Mar-Lu-Ridge. More information at www.goodshepherdmd.org.
South Carroll High School Instrumental Boosters will hold a “It’s in the Bag” bingo Saturday in the cafeteria at the high school, 1300 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, featuring Thirty-One, Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and more. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., bingo begins at 6 p.m. There will also be raffles, door prizes, special games, 50/50 raffles, light dinner, snacks and desserts. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and includes three cards per game; wear green and get one extra game card. For tickets or more information, email schs.bingo@gmail.com.
Woodsboro American Legion Auxiliary, 101 W. Elizabeth St., Woodsboro, will hold cash bingo March 15. Doors open at noon, games begin at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $40 for 25 games, includes three specials at $150 each and two jackpots at $500 each. There will also be King Tuts, bingo balls, holder jars and door prizes. Concessions will be available. Reserve early, receive a free special. Call 301-845-8106.
The Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville, will host Quartermania fundraiser on March 15. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and bidding begins at 2 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. Bring your quarters. Tickets are $5 advance, $8 at the door. Net profits to benefit local good works. To purchase tickets, call Alden at 301-845-4387.
Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Co., 2 S. Third St., Woodsboro, will host cash bingo March 16. More than $1,000 in prizes. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available. For tickets or more information, call Sue at 301-401-5698.
New Market Fire Department, 76 W. Main St., New Market, will host St. Patrick’s Day $11,000 Mega Bingo March 20. Large jackpot pays $1,600, special games pay $500 and regular games pay $200. Tickets are $70 in advance, $80 at the door, and include dinner and drinks. Doors open at 4 p.m., quickie games at 5 p.m. and first regular game is at 6:45 p.m. For tickets or more information, text or call Gary at 301-693-2230, Ginger at 301-730-0868 or Paul at 301-748-6823.
The fifth annual Scrabble Mania for Literacy will be held 1 to 4 p.m. March 21 at Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant, 581 Himes Ave., Frederick. Proceeds benefit the Literacy Council of Frederick County. Play team Scrabble, with four players; hors d’oeuvres, complimentary glass of wine, cash bar and a silent auction. The is $65 per person, $230 for a team of four. Ages 21 and older. Pre-registration required at www.frederickliteracy.org or call 301-600-2066.
Independent Hose Co., 310 Baughman’s Lane, Frederick, is holding a cash raffle March 22. Doors open at noon, lunch served at 1:30 p.m., drawing at 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit the fire station and tickets include lunch and limited alcohol. For tickets, payout schedule or more information, call Lisa O’Connor at 240-405-5881 or visit www.ihc-1.org.
