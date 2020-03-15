(Editor’s Note: It is recommended that you check with the sponsoring organization to confirm the event has not cancelled.)
Breakfasts
The Petersville Ruritan & Farmers Clubs will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Petersville Picnic Woods, 3816 Petersville Road. The menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage. hominy, pudding, sausage gravy and beverages. The cost is $7 adults, $4 ages 6 to 12, and under age 6 free.
Myersville Volunteer Fire Co. will host an all-you-can-eat country-style breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Myersville fire company banquet room, 301 Main St., Myersville. The menu includes scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, pancakes, French toast, bacon, sausage, sausage gravy, biscuits, scrapple, pudding, hominy, fruit cocktail and beverages. The cost is $9 adults, $8 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 11, and under age 6 eat free. Proceeds will benefit the fire company. Winter farmers market vendors will also be present.
DinnersSt. John’s Council, Knights of Columbus, has canceled its remaining annual Friday Lenten dinners through April 3. For more information, contact Dave Satterfield at 301-305-2127 or www.kofc1622.org/fishfry.html.
Annual Fish Fry Fridays will continue through April 3 at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, with dinner platters served 4 to 7 p.m.; carry-out available. The menu includes choice of kettle-fried catfish or pollack, baked catfish or tilapia, fried shrimp or salmon cakes; kettle-fried potato wedges; choice of two vegetables — succotash, stewed tomatoes, green beans or applesauce; roll and beverage. The cost is $13 adults, $6 ages 6 to 10, child plates for ages 5 and under are free.
St. Peter’s Church Libertytown, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, one block north of Md. 75 and Md. 26 intersection, is serving Fish Fridays through April 3 in the Sullivan Room. The menu includes gluten-free breaded cod loins, choice of two sides from mac ‘n’ cheese, coleslaw, French fries, stewed tomatoes, salad, cake and beverage. The kids’ menu include a slice of pizza or gluten-free fried cod and choice of one side, cake and beverage. The cost is $12 ages 12 and older, $6 ages 5 to 11, ages 4 and under free. Carryout available.
Trinity United Church of Christ, 101 E. Main St., Thurmont, is taking orders for slippery pot pie and country ham sandwiches. Chicken or country ham pot pie is $6 per quart. Country ham sandwiches are $5. Orders are required by Monday. Pick up is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 19.
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 3425 Green Valley Road, Ijamsville, will hold a spaghetti dinner at 4 p.m. Saturday. The cost is $15 adults, $7 ages 3 to 10, under age 3 free.
FundraisersThurmont Lions Club’s winter fundraiser for LCIF will be held from open to close at Rocky’s Pizza, 205 Tippin Drive, Thurmont. For more information, visit thrumontlionsclub.com.
The Petersville Ruritan & Farmers Clubs will hold a country butchering on Thursday at the Petersville Picnic Woods, 3816 Petersville Road. Meat will be available for sale from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday and again at 9 a.m. Friday until sold out. Proceeds will be used to provide scholarships for local students and to support other local community organizations.
The Frederick Health Auxiliary‘s semi-annual $5 bag sale at Select Seconds Thrift Store, 8 E. Patrick St., Frederick, is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Customers will receive a bag in the store and can pack as many eligible items into the bag as it will hold. Proceeds from the sale benefit Frederick Health Hospital. For more information on the sale, call 301-662-8280. For more information on joining Frederick Health Auxiliary, call the volunteer office at 240-566-3567.
GamesNew Market Fire Department, 76 W. Main St., will have St. Patrick’s Day Mega Bingo on Friday. Large jackpot is $1,600, specials pay $500, regular games pay $200. Tickets are $70 advance, $80 at the door, dinner and drinks included. Doors open at 4 p.m., quickie games start at 5 p.m., first regular game at 6:45 p.m. For more information, text or call Gary at 301-693-2230 or Paul at 301-748-6823.
The Frederick Women of the Moose will host a Quarter Auction Saturday at the Moose Family Center, 828 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Doors open at noon and bidding begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and include two paddles. There will be many participating vendors. Food will be available for purchase. For tickets, text or call Joan at 301-806-9532.
