Fundraisers
Rock Hard, Breathe Easy, a benefit bash for Tim Burrier, will be held noon to 7 p.m. May 9 at AMVETS Post 2, "The Farm," 9602 Baltimore Road, Frederick. Proceeds will benefit Burrier, a lifelong Frederick resident and lung cancer fighter, to help pay ongoing medical bills and for continued treatments. Three bands will be featured — VooDoo, Ragged Maggie and Katanga; a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, guitar raffle and tip jar tickets. For tickets or more information, contact Beth Novosat at 240-994-0244 or rockhardbreatheeasy@gmail.com.
Urbana Volunteer Fire Department will hold its last carryout Wednesday dinner of the season on May 12, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the fire station, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick. Dinner options include pulled pork sandwich with choice of two sides for $10; fried chicken, white or dark meat, with two sides for $10; two-piece cod fish with choice of two sides for $10; chicken tenders with french fries only for $8; 10-piece shrimp dinner with choice of two sides for $12; or six-piece shrimp and two-piece cod platter with choice of two sides for $15. Sides include mashed potatoes/gravy, french fries, green beans, corn and coleslaw. Orders must be placed by 7 p.m. on the Tuesday before the event by calling or texting to 301-606-3008.
Wolfsville Ruritan Club will sponsor a spring flea market for yard salers, junk collectors, antiques, crafters, vendors and more from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 at the Ruritan Club, 12708 Brandenburg Hollow Road, Myersville. Vendor spaces are $10 each, BYO tables and canopy. Barbecue and baked goods will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Casey Haines at 240-818-9883 or caseysmeadow@gmail.com.
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 14 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Walkersville, will hold a strawberry festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15. Strawberry shortcake will be available for purchase along with other baked goods. Free hot dogs and chips while supplies last. Yard sales at the church and throughout town. For more information, call 301-845-4600.
Frederick/Carroll Voiture No. 155 of the Society of the Forty and Eight, honor society of American veterans, is sponsoring a fundraiser from 6:30 to 8:30p.m. May 15 at Fusion Carwash, 5731 Spectrum Drive, Frederick. See Chooie the train, meet Scout the dog and a chance to win a gift card. This is a socially distant event. For more information, call 240-418-5994.
