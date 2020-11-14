Dinners
New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, will hold a carryout dinner 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 21. The menu features a roast turkey with dressing or fried shrimp dinner for $10 each. The meal includes mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll and iced tea. Dinners will be available by pre-order only, order deadline is Nov. 19. To place an order, call 443-974-7430.
The New Market District Volunteer Fire Co. 15, in coordination with the Old Fireman's BBQ Co., will hold its second drive-thru barbecue chicken and ribs dinner from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 22. The cost is $15 for a one-quarter chicken platter, $18 for ribs platter, each includes two sides — macaroni salad, barbecue baked beans, smoked green beans, mac 'n' cheese or coleslaw — and a dinner roll. Enter the Firehouse Activity Grounds (at the rear of the fire station at 76 W. Main St.) via Third Alley, New Market, where volunteers will take you to begin the process. Some socially distanced picnic tables will be available for outdoor dining. For more information, visit www.nmvfc15.org.
Fundraisers
Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy, will hold their annual Christmas Market — COVID-style — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 20 in the church parking lot. Items available for purchase will include baked goods, cheese balls, jams, jellies, a white elephant area and more. Lunch will be served 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. featuring homemade crab cakes, chicken salad, barbecue, hot dogs and soup. Dinner will be served 3:30 to 6 p.m., drive-thru and carry-out only, with crab cake or chicken platters, which include cheese potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert. The silent auction is online at www.calvarythuranmd.org. Rain date is Nov. 21. For more information and weather updates, call the church at 410-489-5280.
Lisbon United Methodist Church, 15875 Frederick Road, Woodbine, will hold a bake sale featuring homemade pies, cookies and cakes, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21. Social distancing and masks required for entrance. For more information, call the church office at 410-489-7245.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, at the corner of Hipsley Mill Road and Md. 108, Etchison, is taking orders for its annual holiday cookie and bread sale. Cookie options include chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter and snickerdoodles, $5 per dozen. Breads, pumpkin or cranberry, are $4 per loaf. Pick up time is 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 5. Orders must be received by Nov. 28 by calling 301-253-3871 or text 301-401-8105.
Support Heartly House clients and their families by providing gift cards for grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and store such as Walmart or Target. Gift cards can be donated for the holidays or any time of the year. Gift cards for the holidays should be donated by Dec. 18. Mail to: Heartly House, P.O. Box 857, Frederick, MD 21705.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.