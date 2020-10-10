Fundraisers and Dinners
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is hosting Fall Evenings Out at the Ruritan Center, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson. From 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15, roast beef platters are $12, music TBD. From 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16, Brushfire will perform and shrimp platters are $15. From 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17, turkey dinners are $12, music TBD. Dine-in or carry-out, with ice cream from JVFC and music at the bandstand beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner orders must be ordered in advance, by Oct. 12. Call 301-473-8932 or 301-473-7986 to pre-order and reserve a space.
Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, at Hipsley Mill Road and Md. 108, Etchison, will hold a carry-out fried chicken dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16. One-half chicken dinner is $15, one-quarter white meat is $10, one-quarter dark meat is $8, and all meals include mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and a roll. Bring nonperishable food items for Damascus Help. Call in orders at 301-253-3871 or drive in.
Carroll Manor Fire Co. is holding a pulled pork carry-out dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out on Oct. 17, at 1809 Ballenger Creek Pike, Point of Rocks. Pulled pork sandwich platters are $10 each and include coleslaw and baked beans. Pulled pork sandwiches are $8 each, country ham sandwiches $6 each, and chicken corn or bean and ham soup is $7 per quart. Mega chocolate chip cookies are $3 each. Baked goods will be available for purchase. Pre-orders must be made by Oct. 15, get a chance to win a $25 gift card to Rocky Point Creamery. To pre-order, call 301-847-2368 or at www.carrollmanorfirecompany.com.
The Independent Hose Co. is holding a soup and sandwich sale with country ham sandwiches $4 each and bean soup $6 per quart. Orders must be placed by Oct. 17; pick up is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the fire station, 310 Baughmans Lane, Frederick. Proceeds benefit the fire company. Place orders online at www.ihc-1.org.
New Market Grange will hold a pulled pork platter sale, carry-out only, from 11:30 a.m. until sold out or 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Grange, 14 South Alley, New Market. The cost is $10 and includes pulled pork sandwich, french fries and coleslaw. For more information, visit www.newmarketgrange362.org.
The Derby of New Market and New Market District Volunteer Fire Co. will host a fall fundraiser for the fire company from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at The Derby of New Market, 83 W. Main St., New Market. Activities will include raffles, 50/50s, holders, music from Park Valley Band, a memorabilia sale, drink specials, a fire safety and apparatus display, and a recruitment and retention manager display. There will also be a silent auction. To make donations for the silent auction or raffle, such as filled baskets, gift sets, sporting tickets, etc., contact Chief Ben Nalborczyk at bnalborczyk@frederickcountymd.gov.
