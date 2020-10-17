Dinners
Glade United Church of Christ will host a carry-out turkey and ham dinner with pick up from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at Walkersville Fire Hall, 79 W. Frederick St., Walkersville. The cost is $12; $13 for deliveries within a 5-mile radius. The meal includes turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, applesauce, pepper slaw and rolls. Cash or check only. Orders must be placed by Oct. 23 by calling 301-606-3157 or email to dinner@gladechurch.org.
New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, will hold a carry-out dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The menu includes roast turkey and dressing, or fried shrimp, with mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll and iced tea. Dinners are pre-order only and must be placed by Oct. 22 by calling 443-974-7430.
Fundraisers
The Derby of New Market and New Market District Volunteer Fire Co. are joining together to host a fundraiser to raise funds for the fire company from 11 a.m. to 9 pm. Oct. 19 at the Derby of New Market, 83 W. Main St., New Market. Activities will include raffles and 50/50s, holders, live music by Park Valley Band, a memorabilia sale, drink specials, a fire safety and apparatus display, and recruitment and retention manager display. There will also be a silent auction. To donate an item for the auction, contact Chief Nalborczyk at bnalborczyk@frederickcountymd.gov.
Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Co. will hold cash bingo Oct. 19 at the fire hall, 2 S. Third St., Woodsboro. Masks, temperature checks and social distancing required. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. Show this notice and get a free special. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the fire company. For more information, contact Sue at 301-401-5698.
Sweat 4 MET Virtual 5K Run/Walk, a fundraiser for the Maryland Ensemble Theatre, takes place Oct. 23 to 25. Registration is $30 plus registration fee. Register at runsignup.com/Race/MD/Frederick/SWEAT4MET and run or walk any time, any place. Donations up to $5,000 will be matched by Cross Street partners. For more information on MET, visit https://marylandensemble.org.
