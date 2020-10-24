Fundraisers
New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, will host cash bingo Oct. 30, doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. Temperature checks and sign-in at the door. Face coverings and social distancing required with a maximum attendance of 100, ages 18 and older only. Admission is $20, extra cards available for purchase. For more information, call 301-898-0543.
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 3425 Green Valley Road, Ijamsville, is taking orders for six varieties of candy in half-pound or 1-pound boxes. Caramels, chocolate-covered cherries, peanuts or raisins, peanut butter balls and turtles are $9.50 for 1-pound, $4.50 per half-pound box. Apple, cherry and pumpkin pies can be pre-ordered at $9 each. Pepperoni rolls are $6 for a half dozen. Orders are due by Nov. 1 by calling Paul at 301-865-0995 or Evelyn at 301-831-9033. Pick up is between 1 and 3 p.m. Nov. 11, 12 or 13, or on the day of the bazaar, Nov. 14, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. On Nov. 14, soups by the quart, pre-packaged cookies and other items, including a quilt raffle, will be available. Social distancing guidelines and masks required.
The Arc of Frederick County hosts a Blues Brunch on Nov. 1 with food pickup 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a virtual performance by Skatt Daddy 12:30 to 2 p.m. Breakfast for two, $28, includes French toast, mini quiches, bacon, breakfast potatoes and fruit. The "sweet box," $12, includes cinnamon rolls, berry danishes and cookies. Add ons include mimosas, $30; six-pack of bagels $8 and apple pie $9. To pre-order, visit www.arcfc.org/get-involved or call 301-663-0909.
The Brunswick and Emmitsburg fire companies are holding a sportsman's 2021 calendar gun raffle with chances to win a Gun a Day (or cash) the entire year. Calendars are $50 each and have two numbers on them. Winning numbers are determined by the Maryland evening Pick Four straight lottery numbers. Must 18 or older and winners must meet all firearms regulations before they can receive a gun. To purchase a calendar, visit www.bvfd.org or contact Roy at 301-748-8521 or chief5bvfd@comcast.net; or www.vigilanthose.org, or contact Frank at 240-446-4007 or fjkdavis@comcast.net. Calendars can also be purchased at Stateline Gun Exchange, The Palms Restaurant, the Ott House, Hobbs Hardware, Zurgable Brothers Hardware, East Park Automotive, Gessinger Taxidermy, Hemps Meats, Brunswick Crown, Himes Store, R&R Guns and Ammo, and Doug's Sport Shop in Moorefield, West Virginia.
