Breakfasts
Jefferson Ruritan Club is holding a country breakfast 7 to 11 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Ruritan Club, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, fried ham, hominy, sausage gravy, coffee and juice. The cost is $8, carry-out or dine-in, with social distancing and masks required. Baked goods will be available for purchase.
Dinners
Mount Zion United Methodist Church is holding a chicken barbecue 11 a.m. until sold out Oct. 3 at the church, 603 Main St., Myersville. Platters are $11 and include 1/2 chicken, baked beans and slaw. One-half chicken only is $8.
The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co., 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy, is holding a drive-thru barbecue chicken dinner Oct. 4 beginning at noon until sold out or 5 p.m. The dinner includes 1/2 barbecue chicken, roll and choice of two sides for $12. Sides include macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw and applesauce. No need to get out of your vehicle. Proceeds benefit the fire company. For more information, call C.J. Hamilton at 301-829-0100.
Mount Tabor Church of Rocky Ridge will hold its last drive-thru-only festival of 2020 on Oct. 10 at Mount Tabor Park, 13616 Motters Station Road, Rocky Ridge, rain or shine. Chicken corn soup, ham and bean soup; fried ham, chicken salad and other sandwiches; french fries; iced tea and ice cream will be available for purchase from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Customers are asked to stay in their vehicle and to wear a mask when interacting with greeters, order/money takers and servers; cash only.
Fundraisers
Trinity United Church of Christ, 101 E. Main St., Thurmont, is taking orders for chicken or country ham pot pie, $6 quart; and country ham sandwiches, $5 each. Orders are due by Oct. 5 with pickup 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at the church. To place an order, call 301-271-2305.
Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Co., 2 S. Third St., Woodsboro, will host cash bingo Oct. 5, with masks, temperature checks and social distancing required. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call Sue at 301-401-5698.
A yard sale to benefit the Willing Workers of Grace Rocky Hill Church will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 and 10 at 253 DePaul St., Emmitsburg. Items available to include Christmas, household, canning, small appliances, bakeware, clothes, shoes and more.
Apple Dumpling Day will benefit the Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. Auxiliary. Dumplings are $4 each, $22 per half dozen. Orders must be placed by Oct. 10. Pick up is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Middletown Activities Building, 1 Fireman's Lane, Middletown. To place an order, call Janie at 301-471-9604, Brenda at 301-639-5571 or Karen at 443-871-9075.
Lewistown United Methodist Church, 11032 Hessong Bridge Road, Thurmont, will hold a take-out-only slippery pot pie sale with pick up between noon and 6 p.m. Oct. 21. Chicken or country ham slippery pot pie costs $7 per quart. Advance orders only, due by Oct. 16. To place an order, email lumcpotpie@gmail.com or call 301-898-7004 and indicate chicken or country ham, quantity and pick up time. Baked goods will be available for purchase and COVID-19 guidelines will be practiced.
The Derby of New Market and the New Market Volunteer Fire Co. together host a fundraiser for the fire company 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Derby of New Market. Activities will include raffles, 50/50s, holders, live music from the Park Valley Band, a memorabilia sale, a silent auction, drink specials, fire safety and apparatus display and a recruitment and retention manager display. To donate items such as gift certificates, filled baskets, gift set, sporting tickets or other items for the silent auction, contact Chief Ben Nalborczyk at bnalborczyk@frederickcountymd.gov.
