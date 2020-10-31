Dinners
The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. will sell Election Day fried chicken dinners at the Reception Hall portico, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy. Four-piece dinners include smashed redskin potatoes, green beans, baked apples, roll and butter for $15 each. No need to get out of your car. Dinners will be served 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Proceeds to benefit the fire company.
New Market Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a barbecue chicken dinner, from Old Fireman's BBQ and Catering Co., from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 8. Platters are $15 each and include one-quarter barbecue chicken and choice of two sides — potato salad, mac 'n' cheese, baked beans, coleslaw and green beans — and a dinner roll. Pre-order by Nov. 4 by calling 301-748-6823 or 301-748-2552.
Fundraisers
Ava's T21 Foundation Inc., in partnership with Checkerspot Brewing Co., in Baltimore, in a fundraising effort to support Come Play with Me, an initiative to build Mount Airy's first universally designed ADA compliant playground, have created NOT ANOTHER 5K beer. Using local ingredients, Checkerspot has agreed to brew a light, clean traditional German-style Kolsch beer, with light floral notes, a hint of honey and a crisp finish. NOT ANOTHER 5K will be sold exclusively in Mount Airy and the Baltimore Taproom, with proceeds benefiting the playground. Rob Neff, the owner of Checkerspot, is a Mount Airy native. Amethyst Tymoch, a former Mount Airy resident and community volunteer, and Beer Maven Extraordinaire with Checkerspot, envisioned Come Play With Me in 2016, according to Pamela Reed of Ava's T21 Foundation Inc. Release date is early December. Pre-sales are available through Checkerspot Brewing Co. (www.checkerspotbrewing.com) with a release part to be held at Memories Charcoal House, Mount Airy.
Even though the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, has been closed since March due to the pandemic, an online fundraising campaign has been launched with a grant that will match every crowdfunding contribution to the theater in November dollar for dollar up to $100,000. For more information or to make a contribution, visit www.gettysburgmajestic.or/celebrate95, Nov. 1 through Dec. 1.
Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Auxiliary is taking orders for their annual Thanksgiving pie sale. Regular and sugar-free pumpkin, apple, French apple, blueberry, peach, cherry, lemon meringue, chocolate meringue, coconut cream and egg custard pies are available at $9 per pie. Pumpkin rolls are $10 each. Orders must be placed by Nov. 14 and pies can be picked up beginning at 9 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Ambulance Company building, 200 W. Potomac St., Brunswick. Place orders by calling Donna at 703-475-1406.
Lisbon United Methodist Church is taking orders for their annual homemade candy sales. Almond toffee, pecan delites and tiger butter are some of the candy that can be ordered. Candy can be picked up Nov. 21. To place an order call 301-831-3639, 410-489-4447 or 410-489-7245. Baked goods will also be available on Nov. 21.
As part of the nationwide "Save Our Stages" fundraising effort, Weinberg Center for the Arts, Maryland Ensemble Theatre and New Spire Arts present bluegrass music's The Seldom Scene with opener Hogslop String Band as part of Showtime at the Drive-In at 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Frederick Fairgrounds. Tickets are sold by the car and start at $150 for up to four people per car. For tickets or more information, visit www.weinbergcenter.org.
