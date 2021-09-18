Food
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 3425 Green Valley Road, Ijamsville, hosts a peach festival 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18. The ice cream social is open to the community and includes local music, ice cream, peaches, drinks and a bake table. The Browningsville Band will play from 6 to 7 p.m., bring your own seating. Fresh peaches served with vanilla ice cream will be available for purchase.
Fundraisers
On Sept. 22, the Roy Rogers Restaurant at 191 Thomas Johnson Drive, Frederick, will give the Frederick Alzheimer's Association 25% of their income from 5 to 8 p.m. Just mention the Alzheimer's Association to the cashier when you make your purchase. For information on the Oct. 10 Walk to End Alzheimer's, call 301-682-6174 or email ronosterman@comcast.net.
St. Rita Catholic Church, 13219 Monterey Lane, Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania, will hold their first FestiFall, with a rummage sale, crafters and vendors, and barbecue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25. For more information, visit stritacc.org.
New Midway Volunteer Fire Co., 12019 Woodsboro Pike, New Midway, hosts cash bingo Sept. 24. Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m. Face coverings are optional. Admission is $20 and includes 20 regular games and three specialss. Extra cards and food will be available for purchase. For more information, call 301-271-4650.
Calvary Lutheran Church, 16151 Old Frederick Road, Mount Airy, will host a fall festival and yard sale event 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Items available for purchase include apple dumplings, pies and cakes, Holy Smoke Salsa!, homemade jellies and jams, pickles, apple butter, mums and fall decorations, and a community yard sale. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase. For more information, call the church office at 410-489-5280.
Platoon 22's annual golf tournament, Fighting for Another Tomorrow, will be held Oct. 4 at Worthing Manor Golf Club, 8329 Fingerboard Road, Urbana. The charity event supports Platoon 22's mission of ending veteran suicide. Extras include three specialty bars, helicopter golf ball drop, golf ball shooter and more. All funds raised will go to support the Platoon Veteran Services Center. Learn more and register bat platoon22.org.
The Downtown Frederick Partnership is seeking donations from individuals and businesses to help with the cost of wrapping trees with lights this holiday season. The project is underway, but donations can still be made to help offset the cost of lighting approximately 155 trees along Market and Patrick streets. Tree sponsorships are also available. To make a donation or for more information, visit downtownfrederick.org.
