Food
The Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a drive-thru barbecue chicken dinner in the station parking lot at 702 N. Main St., Mount Airy. The dinner includes one-half barbecue chicken, a roll and two sides of macaroni salad, potato salad, coleslaw or applesauce. You won't even need to get out of your car. Dinners will be served Sept. 5 beginning at noon until sold out. The cost is $12. Proceeds benefit the fire company. For more information, call 301-829-0100.
The Burkittsville Ruritan Club will hold a fried country ham or fried chicken platter sale at the Burkittsville Ruritan Club, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville, from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 (carryout or eat under the pavilion). Fried country ham or fried chicken platters are $12 each with french fries, green beans and applesauce. Fried country ham sandwiches are $5 each and bean soup with country ham is $7 per quart. Pre-order by Sept. 11. Call 301-371-7795 to place an order.
Fundraisers
Sept. 7 will be the 11th annual Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. benefit with Memories Charcoal House donating 10 percent of the entire day's sales to the MAVFC, which includes lunch, dinner, drinks and carry-out. Members from the fire company will be on-hand around 6 p.m. with equipment displays and games of chance throughout the night. The Montgomery County Firefighters Pipes & Drums will perform. For more information, visit mavfc.org or call 301-829-0100, ext. 331.
The Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Co. Auxiliary and Roy Rogers at 28 Souder Road, Brunswick, are holding a 9/11 Cruise-In and fundraiser for the Auxiliary. From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11, dine-in or carry-out with breakfast and/or lunch and the Auxiliary will receive a percentage of your receipt. Mention the BVAA when you place your order. The first 25 cruisers in attendance will receive a goody bag, with Roy Rogers, BVA&R Auxiliary Choice and Peoples Choice for Best of Cruise-In awards. There will also be tip jars, 50/50, Chinese auction and door prizes. For more information, call Kregg at 240-305-7987 or Geri at 240-397-0154.
Marvin Chapel's annual Fall Fest will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at 5101 Woodville Road, Mount Airy. There will be homemade soups (by the bowl, pint or quart), chicken salad, barbecue, ham and hot dog sandwiches, homemade jams and jellies, and baked goods available for purchase. Vendor spots are available at no charge; call 301-524-3616 for availability and reservation information. The Thrift Shop will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with specials of the day.
The Union Bridge Fire Co. will host bingo on Sept. 11 at the fire company, 8 W. Locust St., Union Bridge. More than $2,000 in cash prizes. Doors open at 4 p.m., early birds 6 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 per person and includes 25 games with nine cards each. Also, bring non-expired dry food items to be entered into a raffle, benefitting a local food bank; one ticket per item. Reservations are required by Sept. 9. To reserve your seat, call or text Melvin Smith at 443-789-3823.
The Mount Airy Rotary Club and the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. will sponsor a Duck Race on Sept. 12. Activities begin at noon with food and games, and duck races at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at the MAVFC carnival grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy. Adopt one duck for $10, $20 for three, $50 for eight. Proceeds will benefit the fire company, Rotary scholarships and other community projects.For more information, adopt a duck or sponsorship opportunities, visit mtaduckrace.com.
The ninth annual "One More Round for George" golf tournament will be held Sept. 17 at Quail Valley Golf Course, Littlestown, Pennsylvania. The late George B. Crouse was one of the founders of the nonprofit Taneytown History Museum, Taneytown. Cost $85 per golfer and includes green fees and cart, range balls and on-course beverages. A Hole-in-One contest is sponsored by Crouse Ford Sales for registered participants on Hole #2 for $1,000, eight George's eagles specials optional. Proceeds benefit Taneytown History Museum. Registration begins at 7 a.m., shotgun start 8 a.m. Format Captain's Choice Scramble. Continental breakfast, luncheon, awards and prizes ceremony. Sponsorships available. Register at taneytownhh.org or call 410-259-2824 or 410-756-6777.
Winfield Ladies Auxiliary will host Hocus Pocus Paint Night on Sept. 28. Painting with Friends by Tammy will provide step-by-step instructions to create a Hocus Pocus-themed, 20-inch wooden decor piece. The cost is $55 per person and participants must register by Sept. 8. The event will be held at the Winfield Fire Hall, 1320 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville. Doors open at 6 p.m., painting begins at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Register at winfieldvfd.org/content/auxiliary or email ladiesaux@winfieldvfd.org.
