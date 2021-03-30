Breakfast
Jefferson Ruritan Club, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, is hosting Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 7 to 11 a.m. April 3. The breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, fresh sausage, country ham, hominy, sausage gravy for $9 per adult, $5 ages 5 to 10, dine-in or carry-out. Current health guidelines will be followed. For more information, call 301-473-7800.
Fun
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monrovia, will host an Easter Egg Hunt to Celebrate Jesus from 1 to 2:30 p.m. April 3, for ages 2 to 12. An all-outside activity with 100 dozen eggs. In event of rain, this will be a drive-thru event. Special guest will be the Easter Bunny. Masks and social distancing required. For more information, call 301-865-3013 or visit bushcreekchurch.org.
Fundraisers
Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Auxiliary is hosting an online spring auction featuring designer purses, yard service, Easter-theme items and various gift baskets. The auction is open 9 a.m. on March 27 through April 2 at 7 p.m. Pick up is between 1 and 3 p.m. April 3 at the Ambulance Building, 200 W. Potomac St., Brunswick. To view items and to place bids, visit www.biddingowl.com/AuxiliaryBVAR19. For more information, call Brandy at 240-457-0656.
The Junior Fire Co. No. 2 Inc. will be conducting their 2021 Spring Door-to-Door Fund Drive starting April 1. The fund drive will be conducted for two to three months. All CDC guidelines will be met for the duration of the event. If you are not at home when they visit, a flyer will be left at the resident’s door. Junior Fire Co. is at 535 N. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701. For more information, contact Bertie Abrecht, assistant treasurer, at 301-371-5349.
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is hosting an online auction featuring filled baskets and other items with proceeds to benefit Frederick’s Summer Youth Camp and social services. Some baskets to be auctioned include a children’s art basket, tea party, patriotic, chocolate lover’s, “grandma’s busy” basket and many more. The link to the auction will be posted April 26 and the auction runs through April 30. Details on the salvationarmyfrederick Facebook page and at http://salvationarmypotomac.org/frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.