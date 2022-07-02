During the months of April and May, the Frederick Health Auxiliary presented service awards to seven volunteers with a combined 18,000 hours of volunteer service.
Receiving awards were Francis Norwood, 6,000 hours; Doris Gassaway, 4,000 hours; Patrick E. Eckenrode, 3,000 hours; Terri Hawkins, 2,000 hours; Patricia Weimert, 2,000 hours; and Michael Acquavia and Karen J. Smith, both with 500 hours.
A volunteer since January 2008, Norwood achieved her 6,000 hours of service while working in the Auxiliary Select Seconds Thrift Store in downtown Frederick.
Beginning work as a volunteer in March 2009, Gassaway achieved her 4,000 hours through in a number of different services. She is the former chairperson of the information desk service, and she volunteered in the sewing and health records services.
Eckenrode started volunteering in 2017 and achieved his 3,000 hours in the mailroom and ministry services.
Terri Hawkins has been volunteering since early 2014, and she achieved her 2,000 hours working in the Auxiliary Select Seconds Thrift Store.
Patricia Weimert, a volunteer since early 2010, achieved her 2,000 hours while volunteering for the surgical information desk, cancer center and vaccine clinic services.
Michael Acquavia volunteers in the wings and Rose Hill services, while Karen J. Smith volunteers in joint works, the NICU and at the Select Seconds Thrift Store.
The Frederick Health Auxiliary offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities for both adults and students looking for a unique and rewarding way to help others and give back to the community.
In addition to the many interesting and wide variety of volunteer services that exist throughout the hospital, the auxiliary also manages and staffs the hospital gift shop and the Select Seconds Thrift Store on east Patrick Street in downtown Frederick.
If you would like to learn more about the auxiliary and how to begin volunteering, call 240-566-3567 or email fhh.org/volunteering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.