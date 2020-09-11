The New Market Fire Department will host a $5,000 cash bingo Sept. 18 at the fire station, 76 W. Main St., New Market.
Regular games will pay $100, specials $300, a large $1,000 jackpot and a $400 small jackpot. There will be holders and tip jars.
Tickets are $50 advance, $55 at the door; dinner is not included but food will be available for purchase. Seating is limited and masks are required. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the first game at 6:45 p.m.
For tickets or more information, text Ginger at 301-730-0868, Gary at 301-693-2230 or Paul at 301-748-6823.
