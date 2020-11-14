The City of Frederick is seeking persons to fill vacancies on the Bicycle & Pedestrian Commission, the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program Review Panel, the Excessive Use of Police Services Board, the Historic Preservation Commission, the Planning Commission, the Plumbing Board, the Youth Advisory Council, Zoning Board of Appeals and Neighborhood Advisory Council coordinators. For more information on these opportunities, visit https://cityoffrederickmd.gov.
Centro Hispano de Frederick has helped many Spanish speaking migrants of Frederick with services otherwise not available to this community such as English classes for adults of all ages, employment skills development programs, legal assistance, and the Exito Program for students. Centro Hispano is seeking volunteers to assist with any of the programs offered; you do not have to speak Spanish to volunteer. Nonperishable food, as well as fresh produced, diapers in sizes 2-5, are also accepted for the food bank. For more information on volunteer opportunities and programs, visit https://centrohispanodefrederick.org.
