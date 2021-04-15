The Middletown Lions welcomed Burgess John Miller as their guest speaker March 22. Miller answered questions submitted by Lion members during the meeting.
He began by explaining that Frederick County Parks and Recreation is renovating the Middletown Park with an $8 million project. The park is over 40 years old, and this is the first major renovation. All bathrooms are being upgraded with water and sewer. All the ballfields, soccer fields, paths, playgrounds and parking lots are being upgraded. The maintenance building will be upgraded and have a full-time staff. Paving will take place in the fall, and hopefully the renovation will be finished by December.
Miller also shared the plans for a 55-plus community being built off Coblentz Road. There will be 144 active adult homes, but there will be no impact to Middletown schools. He also explained that there is a plan for a senior center to be built by 2025. The AC Jets Project next to Safeway is being built by Lancaster Builders. They proposed a three-story commercial building, a storage facility and the possibility of a large liquor store. There are three possible locations for the liquor store.
He explained that the town is following the governor’s guidelines for future events. There are tentative plans for fireworks and movies at Remsburg Park, the Halloween parade, Vintage Vehicles and Heritage Days with a parade.
Miller also highlighted projects that will help improve the town. The new Middletown Library will be built next to Middletown Glen and completed in 2023. The Friends of the Library are working on the design, with a possible theme of “The National Road.” On Broad Street, there are plans to build 18 townhomes, and there will be new sidewalks on both sides of the street. Memorial Hall has been purchased and repurposed for 10 to 12 apartments and commercial space while maintaining the front facade with parking underneath. The old fire hall was purchased as offices for the locally owned Fordham Lee Distillery. During the meeting, Burgess Miller addressed a host of questions regarding “the state of Middletown.” The Lions thank him for speaking to the membership.
If you would like to attend a meeting, the Middletown Lions meet the second and fourth Monday of each month. Contact Nancy Keller-Bonde at 301-371-5716 for more information.
