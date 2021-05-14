Fund supports Youth Apprenticeship Program

Frederick County Public Schools was selected as one of two county school systems in Maryland to pilot the Youth Apprenticeship Program “Earn and Learn” program, which is now in 18 school districts across the state. A grant from the Frederick County Business Roundtable for Education Fund, with the Community Foundation of Frederick County, is providing support for the program. Pictured from left to right: Rick Weldon, president and CEO, Frederick County Chamber of Commerce; Dr. Kristine Pearl, supervisor, Career and Technical Education, Frederick County Public Schools; Lester Gonzalez, youth apprentice; Joseph Hall, lead technician, John Grupenhoff, sales and services manager, and Kati Hoffman, office manager, Second Chances Garage; Veronica Lowe and Linda Morgan, Community Foundation trustees.

 Courtesy photo

A grant from The Frederick County Business Roundtable for Education Fund, one of more than 740 component funds of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, is providing support to the Youth Apprenticeship Program in Frederick County.

Frederick County Public Schools was selected as one of two county school systems in Maryland to pilot the Youth Apprenticeship Program “Earn and Learn” program, which is now in 18 school districts across the state. Students work with a mentor in a state-approved industry to learn valuable skills and earn industry credentials while receiving high school credit. The program focuses on furthering education that leads to sustainable employment in manufacturing and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations.

Lester Gonzalez, a student at the Frederick County Career and Technology Center, is a youth apprentice at Second Chances Garage. He is performing basic maintenance on different types of automobiles, as well as learning more challenging tasks, such as brake line repair and replacing steering components.

As a leader in grant and scholarship funding, the Community Foundation of Frederick County has given back more than $71 million to the community since 1986. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!