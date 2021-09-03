On Aug. 21 at Watkins Park, Mount Airy, Cadet Col. Aurora Albertson was presented the highest award a Civil Air Patrol cadet can achieve, the Gen. Carl A. Spaatz Award, #2307. Capt. Daniel Flanick, also a Spaatz awardee, served as naster of ceremonies. The presiding officer and award presenter was Col. Wes LaPre, Commander, Maryland Wing, CAP. Albertson also received a governor’s citation from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Col. LaPre also presented Albertson with his personal challenge coin in recognition of her achievement and, in addition, authorized her to present his coin to her mentor and fellow Spaatz awardee, Capt. Daniel Flanick.
Cadets qualify for the Spaatz award after devoting an average of five years to progress through 16 achievements in the CAP cadet program. Less than 0.5% of cadets achieve the Spaatz award. Albertson achieved the Spaatz award in three and a half years, at the age of 15. The final step a cadet must complete to earn the Spaatz award is a rigorous four-part exam consisting of a challenging physical fitness test, an essay exam testing their moral reasoning, a comprehensive written exam on leadership, and a comprehensive written exam on aerospace education. Upon passing the Spaatz award exams, the cadet is promoted to the grade of cadet colonel.
Albertson, 16, has been a cadet in CAP for the past four and a half years. She is a senior at South Carroll High School and is part of the National Honors Society. Albertson plans to apply to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s class of 2026. In addition to her current AP course schedule, she is studying for her private pilots certificate in gliders through Eastern Soaring Center, as well as pursuing a black belt in Budo Taijutsu, practicing for her audition to the Academy of Saint Cecelia’s youth orchestra, taking tennis and golf lessons, and studying for the SATs. Additionally, she is the Cadet Commander of Mount Airy Composite Squadron.
During this period, Albertson also advanced through the phases of leadership along with the staff positions in the Mount Airy Composite Squadron. Albertson held every rank from a flight sergeant to the cadet executive officer, under the leadership of Cadet Col. Flanick, before eventually assuming the role of cadet commander.
Outside of the squadron, Albertson participated in many national cadet special activities to gain the most experience from the program. She attended Pennsylvania wing encampment as a senior airman in 2017 and regional cadet leadership school in South Dakota later that same year as a master sergeant. She attended Hawk Mountain ranger school consecutively in 2018 and 2019, earning her ground team member 3 and 2 along with her ranger 3 and 2 qualifications. The second year she attended the school as a staff member in training and became skills evaluator training (set) qualified a year later. In 2018, Albertson also attended model aircraft and remote-control flight academy in Missouri, soloing in RC aircraft. In 2019 she staffed as flight commander at Wyoming Wing encampment at the age of 14. Additionally, she has a student pilots license and over 100 flights in a glider including her solo flight.
She has achieved many awards in CAP including non-commissioned officer of the year in 2017 and officer of the year in 2019 presented by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She has also obtained her solo wings, ground team badge, rocketry badge, advisory council ribbon, and the squadron academic award.
The Spaatz award is named in honor of Carl “Tooey” Spaatz, the first chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force. One of the giants in the history of airpower, in 1929 Spaatz, together with another pilot, set an important flight endurance record of 150 hours and 40 minutes in the early days of aviation. During World War II, he commanded the allied air campaign against the Nazis. In the Pacific Theater, the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki took place under his command. After retiring from the Air Force, Spaatz served as the first chairman of the CAP national board. Since 1964, only 2,306 other cadets have earned the Spaatz award nationwide. Albertson is Spaatz award number 2307.
Nearly 1,500 CAP members serve in Maryland. Last year, wing members flew 13 search-and-rescue missions. The wing was credited with four finds. Maryland Wing flew 32 missions for the State of Maryland. Members flew 2,245 hours in all mission categories. Volunteers contributed services estimated at $4.6 million. For more information, contact the Maryland Wing at mdwg.cap.gov or follow the wing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MarylandWingCivilAirPatrol.
Mount Airy Composite Squadron is a composite of both senior and youth programs whose members are drawn from Carroll, Frederick, Howard and Montgomery counties. The Squadron meets Wednesday nights, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Izaak Walton League of America, 6642 Woodville Road, Mount Airy. Have a passion for aviation, dream of flight, cyber defense, are considering a career in the military? Want to serve your community and enhance your leadership skills? Join CAP. Youths, ages 12 to 18, parents and adults interested in the cadet or senior program are always welcome to drop in. For more information, contact commanding officer, Capt. Laura Smith-Velazquez at LSmith@cap.gov Follow Mount Airy squadron on Facebook at goo.gl/wNFmdJ or visit the squadron webpage at mountairy.cap.gov.
