The Carrollton Manor Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) welcomed Amber Greer of as a new member at their October 19, 2022, meeting at Dutch’s Daughter restaurant in Frederick, MD.
Chapter Regent Sharon Kemper Suarez introduced Ms. Greer and she was duly approved for membership.
Her eligibility for membership has been certified by the NSDAR by verification of proven lineal descent from an ancestor who gave aid to American colonists during the American Revolution.
Her Patriot Ancestor is Richard Quinn Sr. Mr. Quinn was born around 1724 in Virginia and died before October 18, 1790 in Culpeper County, VA. He furnished supplies during the Revolutionary War. His wife’s name was Elizabeth and he has five proven children in the DAR database: John; James; Benjamin; Richard; and Thomas. The family has remained in Northern Virginia since the Revolutionary War period.
We were fortunate to have Liz Deering, Vice Regent of the Maryland State Society Daughters of the American Revolution in attendance to present membership gifts.
