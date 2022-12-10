New Carrollton Manor member

From Left: Michelle Tarlecki, registrar; Julie Holmes, vice regent; Sharon Suarez, regent; Amber Greer; Liz Deering, vice regent Maryland State Society; Judi Stull, chaplain; Ysabel Suarez, corresponding secretary — Carrollton Manor Chapter, NSDAR.

 Courtesy photo

The Carrollton Manor Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) welcomed Amber Greer of as a new member at their October 19, 2022, meeting at Dutch’s Daughter restaurant in Frederick, MD.

Chapter Regent Sharon Kemper Suarez introduced Ms. Greer and she was duly approved for membership.

