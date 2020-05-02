The Clover Hill Community welcomed home one of its residents, Mikaela Vega, with a “fan fare” April 26. Vega grew up in Clover Hill and graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. She has been attending the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. She was a senior or First Degree this year.
When the pandemic rules went into place, the Academy kept only the First Degrees on campus so they could finish their requirements and graduate. After a few positive cases of COVID-19, the administration decided to hold graduation a month early in order to send the cadets home. On April 26, as families watched on YouTube and Facebook from their homes in all 50 states and other countries, the Academy graduated the class of 2020 — socially distant. All graduates sat 8 feet apart in the field and graduated as Second Lieutenants in the Air Force. Vice President Mike Pence spoke as well as other officials.
Given how proud her neighbors and friends are of her, they decided to throw a “fan fare” for Mikeala as she arrived home. A Facebook message was sent out at 10 a.m. to the whole neighborhood to put the neighbors into action and they didn’t disappoint. Folks lined up along Christophers Crossing, from Yellow Springs Road all the way to Mikeala’s house, and more friends and relatives waited in her cul de sac. Two sheriff deputies parked at the entrance to her street with lights flashing. Neighbors made signs, waved flags, banners, pompoms and honked as she made her way through the neighborhood. Another USAFA graduate, who also lives in Clover Hill, participated in the welcome home. Freesia and Vine sent her a bouquet of flowers from the community.
Vega will go on to pilot training.
“During this crazy COVID-19 environment, my husband Tim and I have been so impressed with how our Clover Hill neighbors have come together to support each other. From the “bear hunts,” to the rainbows, to the driveway happy hours and the Easter Bunny riding by in a convertible — the sense of community has been a positive development in these dark times,” commented a neighborhood resident. “When the request was posted for folks to gather and welcome Mikeala home, it just felt right to participate. The tears in our eyes as she drove by confirmed it.”
