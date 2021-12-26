For the first 100 years of Frederick’s history, development along South Market Street did not extend much further than the town’s original layout. Maps from the mid-19th century show a slow progression of residential construction past South Street. Before the Civil War, the land surrounding the old Hessian Barracks was used as the Agricultural Fair Grounds. Development of this area stalled until the first brick edifice of the Maryland School for the Deaf was constructed in 1871.
Opposite of the school is Jacob Markell’s Addition to Frederick, which was platted in 1856. The two-and-a-half acres of former farmland marks the largest extension of residential development on South Market Street during the 19th century.
The basic layout of this early subdivision can be attributed to Markell’s original plat. The size and orientation of the lots mimics the established pattern of development in downtown with long, narrow properties. In total, there were 21 original lots fronting South Market Street measuring 25’ to 42’ wide. All lots ran 160 feet deep and connected to an unnamed alley to the west, now known as Ira’s Way.
The site’s development represents one of Markell’s most significant real estate ventures, a pursuit he followed later in life after successful careers in the mercantile business and as a local beer brewer. Jacob Markell was born in Pennsylvania to German parents in 1786, and he fought in the War of 1812 before relocating to Frederick. Markell was married and widowed by Sophia Schley and Rebecca Miller and had a child from each union. He was an advocate for the rights of veterans of the War of 1812 and their surviving children. He was also responsible for taking the local census of 1820. For several years he operated a business with his brother John and often advertised in the Frederick Town Herald selling items such as twill bags, paper and linen. In 1852, he took over William Small’s brewery in Brewer’s Alley, but after a few years sold the business to Peter Baer to focus on his real estate endeavors.
One early investor in Markell’s Addition was Joseph W. L. Carty. By January 1859 he had amassed a contiguous row of nine lots. On the site, he constructed 343 South Market St., a three-story brick home with fine Victorian-era details; a property that remained in the family until 1885. The remainder of the site was used as an investment, where he constructed a line of 13 rowhouses. The brick dwellings are defined by a consistent two-story height and gabled roofline. Architectural details are simple, with many retaining modest window trim and wood shutters. Each rowhome features a single roof dormer, with the only exception being 331 South Market St., which has a gabled pediment clad in wood shingles. Between several of the rowhomes are horse trots.
The buildings constructed by Carty at Markell’s Addition are likely his most significant construction project in the city. Born in Frederick in 1823, he grew up to be a prominent citizen. Carty was deputy clerk of the Circuit Court of Frederick County and later served as a director for the Farmers and Mechanics National Bank. One of his sons, Clarence C. Carty opened a successful furniture and undertaker’s business on West Patrick Street.
Today, Markell’s addition still reflects the combined contributions of Jacob Markell and Joseph W. L. Carty. The most significant change to the site took place in the mid-20th century with the construction of Madison Street through the northern part of the subdivision, which required the removal of several buildings. Still, despite this change, the neighborhood retains much of its early character.
Martinkosky is the historic preservation planner for the city of Frederick.
