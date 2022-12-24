FREDERICK , MD – Dec. 5, 2022: The Community Foundation of Frederick County announces that Ian Bartman, Esq., is the 2022-2023 chair of the board of trustees and welcomes four new members to the board: RaeAnn E. Butler, Alejandro Cañadas, Ph.D., Jennifer P. Clingan, CPA, and Earl Robbins Jr.
Ian Bartman, Esq. of Middletown, is principal at Offit Kurman, P.A. in Frederick and has served on the Community Foundation board since 2019, participating on the grants committee and leading the recent human needs assessment update. He has served as president of the Bar Association of Frederick County and Mental Health Association and volunteers as a lacrosse coach.
RaeAnn E. Butler, of Frederick, is president of Edenton Retirement Community. She volunteers with Advocates for the Aging of Frederick County, the annual Elder EXPO and caregiver conference, and is a member of Carrollton Manor Daughters of the American Revolution and Elder Services Provider Council.
Alejandro Cañadas, Ph.D. of Emmitsburg, holds the position of associate professor of economics and finance at Mount St. Mary’s University and has been teaching there since 2008. His volunteer activities include serving on the investment committee, teaching confirmation classes at St. Joseph Church in Emmitsburg, and volunteering at Mother Seton School.
Jennifer P. Clingan, CPA, of Walkersville, is principal at LSWG, CPAs in Frederick. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants, and Rotary Club of Southern Frederick County.
Earl Robbins, of Ijamsville, is retired from Alcoa Inc., where he was director of state and local government relations. He has served as president of the Frederick County Board of Education and Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, and served on the board of I Believe in Me, Inc.
The Community Foundation of Frederick County, a public charity, was founded in 1986 by a group of community citizens as a conduit for donors to fulfill their charitable dreams by establishing permanent funds that provide grants and scholarships to nonprofits and deserving students. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.