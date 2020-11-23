The Community Foundation of Frederick County presents its 34th annual Report to the Community via video. The video, titled “#NothingStopsPhilanthropy,” highlights the Community Foundation’s fiscal year 2020 accomplishments and honors some of the community’s outstanding volunteers.
The video highlights how the Community Foundation fully embraced #NothingStopsPhilanthropy in FY2020 by providing $5.4 million in grants and $1.2 million in post-secondary scholarships, while also serving as a leader in responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
In addition, the 2020 Wertheimer Fellows for Excellence in Volunteerism and Youth in Action Award honoree are recognized for their volunteer contributions to Frederick County. Sally Arnold is recognized for selfless volunteerism on behalf of such organizations as Calico Clovers 4-H Club, Frederick County 4-H Camp and Activities Center, and Future Farmers of America. Shari Ostrow Scher is recognized for selfless volunteerism on behalf of Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership, and Daryenne Elizabeth Dorsey is recognized for selfless volunteerism on behalf of Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association and United Steam Fire Engine Company #3.
Visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org/NothingStopsPhilanthropy to view #NothingStopsPhilanthropy, as well as videos produced by WDVM about the 2020 Wertheimer Fellows and Youth in Action honoree. The report is also available on the webpage in electronic format. The videos will be posted permanently on this page to view “on-demand.”
As a leader in grant and scholarship funding, The Community Foundation of Frederick County has given back more than $71 million to the community since 1986. To learn more about how the Community Foundation impacts Frederick County, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
