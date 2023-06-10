Belva King, newsletter collection

From left: Rick Simons, the president and owner of Sir Speedy Printing; Mary Mannix, the manager of The Maryland Room at the C. Burr Artz Library; Seaven Gordon, the vice president of AARCH; author and historian Belva King; Protean Gibril, the president of AARCH; and Blair Wilson, a program manager for the Delaplaine Foundation.

 Photo from Delaplaine Foundation

Copies of “Belva’s Museum Artifacts” have been given to The Maryland Room at the C. Burr Artz Public Library and to the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage (AARCH) Society for its cultural center in Frederick.

The seven-volume set of Belva King’s monthly newsletter has nearly 2,300 pages.

