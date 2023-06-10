Copies of “Belva’s Museum Artifacts” have been given to The Maryland Room at the C. Burr Artz Public Library and to the African American Resources Cultural and Heritage (AARCH) Society for its cultural center in Frederick.
The seven-volume set of Belva King’s monthly newsletter has nearly 2,300 pages.
King created her newsletter for 13 years before she stopped in 2022.
It included interesting articles highlighting African American history in Frederick, which she found from many sources, such as the archives of The Frederick News-Post and historical societies.
The Delaplaine Foundation provided funding to underwrite the printing cost.
A printed version of the seven-volume collection of newsletters is available for $170. A DVD version costs $16.
Rick Simons, the president and owner of Sir Speedy Printing, who helped lay out and design the newsletter, said people interested in buying a copy can call him at 301-695-2929 or email him at saddlepals@aol.com.
