Nearly two-dozen students from the Frederick County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Center (CTC) placed in the upper tier of the 57th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.
Thirty-six local students participated and 23 made it into the top 10 of various job and education related categories. Throughout the country, thousands of career and technical education students — all state contest winners — competed hands-on in 102 trade, technical and leadership competitions plus five demonstration events. Contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations.
The CTC winners: Jaimee Reed from the Academy of Health Professions program won a silver medal, placing second nationwide in the nurse assisting competition. Andrew Hahn from the HVAC-Plumbing program won a bronze medal, placing third nationwide in the plumbing competition. The team of Adebola Adeyemi and Edwin Niemandt, from the CAD Engineering and Architectural programs, won a bronze medal, placing third nationwide in the additive manufacturing competition.
Adrianna Flickinger from the Academy of Health Professions program placed fourth nationwide in the medical assisting competition. The team of Abigail Christian, Tessa Croyle and Bella Koeung-Zambrana from the Homeland Security-Criminal Justice program placed fourth nationwide in the crime scene investigation competition. The team of Dominic Gomez, Johnny Rodriguez, Anthony Terselic and Rachel Ullman, from the CAD Engineering and Architectural programs placed fourth nationwide in the entrepreneurship competition.
The team of Viren Mistry, Curtis Sechler and Levi Venable from the CAD Engineering and Architectural programs placed fourth nationwide in the career-pathways-natural-resources-agriculture-food competition. The team of Simon Granados Duran, Misael Marin and Ellis Stevens, from the CAD Engineering and Architectural programs placed fifth nationwide in the career pathways-arts and communications competition. The team of Maxwell Baba, Leila Cornejo and Andrew Dickerson, from the CAD Engineering and Architectural programs placed sixth nationwide in the career pathways-industrial and engineering technology competition. Alexander Sohm from the Homeland Security-Criminal Justice program placed sixth nationwide in the criminal justice competition. Donald Haycraft from the HVAC-Plumbing program placed eighth nationwide in the sheet metal competition.
Also recognized for outstanding achievement were Daniel Koehler for architectural drafting, Ryan LaRocca for carpentry, Jacob Casey and Tyler Davis for engineering technology design, Liam Lowery for information technology services, Justin Filigenzi for internetworking, the team of Jordan Patras and Brody Watson for robitics: urban search and rescue, Vincent Nardini for technical drafting, the team of Ayoade Abraham and Luke Penny for television (video) production, and the team of Charlotte Pilch and Ella Ward for web design.
Driven by employer demand, SkillsUSA helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1965 to strengthen the nation’s skilled workforce.
