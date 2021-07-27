The Maryland Dairy Industry Association, Maryland Holstein Association and Maryland Dairy Shrine hosted over 100 friends of the industry at a joint family dairy picnic July 17 at the Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum, the future home of the Maryland Dairy Shrine. Because COVID-related regulations precluded meeting in person for many months, each organization presented awards and honors from the last two years.
"What a large group of dairy farm families, dairy industry people, Extension educators and dairy industry enthusiasts we have in attendance today," said Past MDIA President Diane Flickinger, who presented Dr. Bob Peters of the University of Maryland with an appreciation plaque for his many years of work with the dairy industry.
Peters retired from the university in December. He started at UMD in 1980, where he served as professor and divided his time between teaching, research and Extension. He was coordinator for Extension programs in animal sciences and dairy program leader at the Central Maryland Research and Education Center, wrote two teaching manuals and headed up the effort to begin Breakfast on the Farm in the state, as well as assisted with the annual Maryland Dairy Convention program.
The Maryland Dairy Shrine inducted Cynthia Long Warner, who developed great Brown Swiss cow families from foundation cows Top Acres Jetway Wish-ET and Brook Run Jetway Fern.
"Cindy married Reese W. Bill Warner, and the dynamic duo established a quality Brown Swiss herd with the Round Hill Acres prefix in 1988 with the philosophy of showing, selling, promoting," said Becky Long Chaney, Warner's sister.
Fern's daughter sold for a breed record in the national convention sale in 2008. The Warners bred and developed several All American nominations, All Americans and Reserve All Americans. Cindy is the longest-serving president of the Md. Brown Swiss Breeders Association.
James and Janet Archer, of Fawn View Manor, were recognized as a Maryland Dairy of Distinction farm by MDIA. This Pylesville operation is 800 acres, milking around 200 cows. Rolling herd average is 23,000 pounds with 3.9 percent butterfat. The second DoD honoree was Lambert Farms, operated by Charlie and Donnie Lambert. They farm 1,200 acres outside Frederick and milk 275 head with a rolling herd average of 19,000 pounds of milk. Both farms received their Dairy of Distinction signs in 2020.
Steve and Diane Arbaugh, of Arbaugh's Flowing Springs, were presented by the Maryland Holstein Association with the Outstanding Dairyman Award. The Arbaughs farm with their children, Bryan, Aryn and Jamie, and their extended family. The farm includes 341 owned acres and an additional 500 acres. There are 60 calves, 350 replacement heifers and 400 registered Holsteins. BAA is 108.9 on 371 cows.
The association also recognized record book award winners from the past two years and youth who represented the organization at National Holstein Convention competitions this summer.
Those honorees were Mikayla Derr, Emma Hutchison, Chloe Miller, Gatlin Welsh, Andie Welsh, Atley Shafer, Claire Minde, Lexi Zepp, Kelsey Zepp, Amelia Miller, Bryce Zepp, Breckin Welsh, Todd Allen, Aubree Shafer, Hayden Minde, Meghan Brauning, Ryan Allen, Jill Allen, Katelyn Iager, Jordyn Griffin and Bodey Griffin.
Special recognition was given in appreciation and memory of Marcia F. Kepler Molesworth. Her daughter, Heather Rudman, was present to receive a plaque in her honor. Molesworth belonged to many organizations and took leading roles in the Middletown Valley 4-H Dairy Club, Maryland Dairy Shrine, Maryland Jersey Cattle Club, Frederick County Dairy Advisory Committee and the Maryland Purebred Dairy Cattle Association. She also served as 4-H Dairy Cattle Superintendent at the Great Frederick Fair. A plaque will hang in the shrine in her honor.
All three organizations presented scholarships to multiple youth. The 2021 Maryland Holstein scholarship winners were Jill Allen, Ryan Allen, Chad Patterson and Courtney Schrader. Jill Allen, Ryan Allen and Courtney Schrader won 2020 Maryland Holstein scholarships. Courtney Schrader, Jill Allen and Chad Patterson were 2021 MDIA Boyd Cook Memorial Scholarship winners. Todd Allen was the 2020 MDIA Boyd Cook Memorial Scholarship winner. Chad Patterson, Ellie Feaga and Kayla Brody were 2021 Maryland Dairy Shrine scholarship recipients, and the 2021 Mid-Maryland Dairy Vet Scholarship was presented to Ryan Allen. The 2020 Maryland Dairy Shrine Scholarship winners were Jill Allen, Ryan Allen and Courtney Schrader. The 2020 Mid-MD Vets Scholarship recipient was Todd Allen.
Jill Allen attends Frederick Community College and is on track to graduate with her associate degree in business administration, with the plan to transfer to a four-year college and major in dairy science. Jill has been active in 4-H holding many offices, was the Frederick County Dairy Princess and participated in dairy judging at state and national contests. Jill attended several National Holstein Conventions and represented Maryland in Jeopardy and Dairy Bowl. Jill was the Maryland FFA president. She plans on a career in the dairy industry.
Ryan Allen is a junior at Penn State with a major in animal science. Ryan has been an active member of 4-H and the Maryland Junior Holstein Association, representing Maryland at national 4-H dairy judging and Dairy Bowl contests, in addition to competing at national Holstein conventions in Dairy Bowl, Jeopardy and speech. He is a member of the Dairy Club at Penn State. Ryan was elected as a member of the Junior Advisory Committee for the National Junior Holstein Association. His future plans are to find a job with a dairy-based company.
Chad Patterson is a sophomore at Purdue University, where he majors in ag systems management. Chad has been an active member of 4-H, exhibiting his Holsteins at shows and participating in Dairy Bowl and dairy judging. He was a member of Maryland’s third-place team at World Dairy Expo and traveled abroad to Europe with his dairy judging team. At college, he is a member of the Purdue Dairy Club and Ag Systems Management Club. His future plans are to return home and incorporate what he learned at college to help run his family’s dairy farm.
Courtney Schrader is a sophomore at Salisbury University with a double major in management and communications. Courtney has been an active 4-H'er, exhibiting Holsteins, competing on the Maryland 4-H dairy judging team and representing Maryland as a 4-H delegate to National 4-H Leadership Conference and National 4-H Club Congress. She is active in several college activities, including the Society of Resource Management and Young Life. After graduating, Courtney plans to pursue being an advocate for farmers and to support the dairy industry.
Todd Allen graduated from Virginia Tech with a major in dairy science and minor in agriculture and applied economics. Todd was an active student while in high school and was involved in band, FFA and National Honor Society. While at FCC, Todd made the dean’s list. At Virginia Tech, he was a member of the dairy club. Todd was third high individual in the national 4-H dairy judging contest and a member of the second-place team overall. He traveled to Europe to judge at the Royal Highland Show. He is working for First Bank and Trust.
Ellie Feaga will be a sophomore at North Carolina State University majoring in agribusiness and ag economics. She raises her own heifers at home. Ellie spent the past two years serving as the Maryland Dairy Princess. She has been active in 4-H and FFA and served in leadership positions in both programs. Ellie did a legislative internship with Maryland Farm Bureau. She developed a passion for agriculture advocacy and that led her to pursue a career in ag policy with a goal of attending law school.
Kayla Brody will be a junior at Virginia Tech, majoring in dairy science with a minor in agribusiness and animal science. Kayla was active in the Middletown FFA Chapter and the Maryland Brown Swiss Youth Association. At college, she is involved with Dairy Club, Sigma Alpha Pi Chapter and the Virginia Tech Young Farmers. She became involved in the dairy industry through the lease program. This summer Kayla is doing an internship at Maple Dell Farm. She would like to pursue a career in dairy cattle marketing, focusing on show cows.
