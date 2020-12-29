The family of the late Dakota Durning-Blackwood have created a fund to memorialize him. 2020 People’s Choice Award winner Jamie Blackwood was awarded with a $5,000 endowment fund upon being selected as a recipient of this annual prestigious award. Created in his son’s name, this fund will benefit the Long Meadow Volunteer Fire Co.
“Honoring our son with this endowment means the world to us,” says Blackwood, a community leader with years of both professional and volunteer firefighting as well as youth advocacy work to his name.
Donations may be made in Dakota Durning-Blackwood’s memory to the Community Foundation of Washington County, MD at 37 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown, MD 21740 or on the Foundation’s website at www.cfwcmd.org. For more information, call 301-745-5210.
